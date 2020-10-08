Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2: TNG Return, Mariner/Tendi Ep & More

Star Trek: Lower Decks was represented by Mike McMahan and series voice cast members Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noël Wells, Eugene Cordero, Dawnn Lewis, Jerry O'Connell, Fred Tatasciore, and Gillian Vigman when they made their virtual journey to New York Comic Con Metaverse on Thursday. And don't think just because the series recently wrapped its debut season that McMahan doesn't have a tease or two up his sleeve for the show's second run. How about the return of Jonathan Frakes' Riker, back for the beginning of the season? A Mariner/Tendi focused story?

"I don't wanna spoil anything, but I will say that we had a blast first season," began McMahan. "And I think first seasons are hard, but it was a party for us. It was like a hard, awesome party. I don't know what that is in real life, a hard party. But, I feel like Jerry knows what a hard party is. But the second season is, we learned a lot first, yeah. What we knew is we love these characters. So right off the bat, we were like, let's get Mariner and Tendi in a story. Like what does that look like? And let's… Boimler's on the Titan. You know, we don't undo that. We start the season, Boimler is on the Titan. And you'll be seeing– Yeah Jonathan [Frakes], we're working together man! – You'll be seeing Riker again at the beginning of next season, for sure. So the only other thing about Season 2, I wanna say is that it's even bigger, and it's even funnier, and it's still very Star Trek."

CBS All Access' Star Trek: Lower Decks features the vocal talents of Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner, Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler, Wells as Ensign Tendi, Cordero as Ensign Rutherford, Lewis as Captain Carol Freeman, O'Connell as Commander Jack Ransom, Tatasciore as Lieutenant Shaxs, Vigman as Doctor T'Ana, and Paul Scheer as Lt. Cmdr. Andy Billups. The series is produced by CBS Eye Animation Productions, CBS Television Studios' animation arm; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment. Secret Hideout's Alex Kurtzman and Heather Kadin and Roddenberry Entertainment's Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth and Katie Krentz will serve as executive producers alongside McMahan. Aaron Baiers, who brought McMahan to the project, will serve as a co-executive producer.

Developed by Emmy Award winner Mike McMahan ("Rick and Morty," "Solar Opposites"), "Star Trek: Lower Decks", a new half-hour animated comedy series, focuses on the support crew serving on one of Starfleet's least important ships, the U.S.S. Cerritos, in 2380. Ensigns Mariner, Boimler, Rutherford, and Tendi have to keep up with their duties and their social lives, often while the ship is being rocked by a multitude of sci-fi anomalies.