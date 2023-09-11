Posted in: Paramount+, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: episode 3, lower decks, paramount, preview, season 4, star trek

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4 Ep. 3 Images: Boimler Takes The Lead

Here are the preview images for Paramount+'s Jack Quaid & Tawny Newsome-starring Star Trek: Lower Decks S04E03 "In the Cradle of Vexilon."

A new week brings a new Season 4 episode of EP Mike McMahan & Paramount+'s Jack Quaid & Tawny Newsome-starring Star Trek: Lower Decks. So what better way to get things started than with the official overview and preview images for S04E03 "In the Cradle of Vexilon" – right? Good, because that's exactly what we have waiting for you below – and it's a special occasion, too. Because in the Ben Waller-penned and Brandon Williams-directed chapter, Boimler (Quaid) gets to lead his first away mission – one which we're assuming is going to go smoothly and with no complications whatsoever…

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4 Episode 3 "In the Cradle of Vexilon"

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4 Episode 3 "In the Cradle of Vexilon" (written by Ben Waller and directed by Brandon Williams): Boimler leads his first away mission on an alien megastructure. Now, here's a look at the preview images released on Monday:

And here's a look back at the two official trailers & overview for the fourth season of Paramount+'s Star Trek: Lower Decks – with the animated series returning with a new episode this Thursday, September 14th:

Created by Emmy Award winner Mike McMahan ("Rick and Morty," "Solar Opposites"), in season four of STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS, an unknown force is destroying starships and threatening galactic peace. Luckily, the crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos isn't important enough for stuff like that! Instead, Ensigns Mariner, Boimler, Tendi, Rutherford and Provisional Ensign T'Lyn are keeping up with their Starfleet duties, avoiding malevolent computers, and getting stuck in a couple caves– all while encountering new and classic aliens along the way.

The Starfleet crew residing in the "lower decks" of the U.S.S. Cerritos includes Ensign Beckett Mariner, voiced by Tawny Newsome; Ensign Brad Boimler, voiced by Jack Quaid; Ensign Tendi, voiced by Noël Wells; and Ensign Rutherford, voiced by Eugene Cordero. The Starfleet characters that comprise the U.S.S. Cerritos' bridge crew include Captain Carol Freeman, voiced by Dawnn Lewis; Commander Jack Ransom, voiced by Jerry O'Connell; Lieutenant Shaxs, voiced by Fred Tatasciore; and Doctor T'Ana, voiced by Gillian Vigman.

Season four of Star Trek: Lower Decks is produced by CBS' Eye Animation Productions, CBS Studios' animation arm; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment. Secret Hideout's Alex Kurtzman, Roddenberry Entertainment's Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth, and Katie Krentz (219 Productions) serve as executive producers alongside creator and showrunner Mike McMahan. Aaron Baiers (Secret Hideout), who brought McMahan to the project, also serves as an executive producer. Titmouse (Big Mouth), the Emmy Award-winning independent animation production company, serves as the animation studio for the series.

