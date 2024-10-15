Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: After Midnight, lower decks, star trek

Star Trek: Lower Decks Stars Let Loose, Shine Bright on After Midnight

Star Trek: Lower Decks stars Tawny Newsome, Eugene Cordero, and Jerry O'Connell beamed down to CBS's Taylor Tomlinson's After Midnight.

With the fifth and final season of Mike McMahan's Star Trek: Lower Decks ready to launch on Paramount+ on October 24th, series stars Tawny Newsome, Eugene Cordero, and Jerry O'Connell beamed down to CBS's Taylor Tomlinson's After Midnight for some late-night fun – with a special guest appearance from none other than Star Trek: Strange New Worlds star Rebecca Romijn (and O'Connell's nipples taking on a much more prominent role in the proceedings than anyone expected). Before we get to the highlights, check out Tomlinson's opening monologue above – last night's topics? A new trend offering a way for folks to reveal their crushes on imaginary characters (it involves cake, so how bad could it be?), and another trend where boyfriends are asked to perform an interpretive dance for their girlfriends if they're looking to get intimate.

Before we get to the "game show" highlights, Tomlinson invites Romijn to join her for a final round of "Who's Your Zaddy: Alien Edition" (we think you might know where this is going), followed by the "talk show" portion of the show. During the quieter time, Tomlinson asks Newsome, Cordero, O'Connell, and Romijn to share some backstories on their first acting roles and how they went. If you're expecting the conversation to go off on some great tangents, you won't be disappointed – especially the point that Tomlinson and Romijn about the ongoing obsession with Friends (you know it's true):

As for the "game show" portion of the show, there were more highlights than tribbles in a room ten minutes after leaving two horned-up fuzzies along together – from "Hashtag Wars" focusing on #SpaceTVShows and some very twisted seances to a test to see if Newsome and Cordero can really tell the difference between a Vulcan and a Romulan. But it all began with O'Connell's nipples assuming control over the entire studio audience… just watch:

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Lower Decks returns for its fifth and final season on October 24, 2024 – with the four previous seasons currently available on the streaming service.

