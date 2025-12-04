Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: star trek, Starfleet Academy

Star Trek: New Key Art Poster Spotlights Starfleet Academy Cadets

Beaming down on Jan. 15th, check out the new poster for Paramount+'s Holly Hunter and Paul Giamatti-starring Star Trek: Starfleet Academy.

Article Summary New Star Trek: Starfleet Academy key art poster debuts ahead of January 15 Paramount+ release

Showrunners Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau's series cast features Holly Hunter and Paul Giamatti

Starfleet Academy spotlights a diverse group of cadets facing challenges and a looming threat

Fans can expect episode drops weekly, and more details to emerge from CCXP Brazil this weekend

With a little more than a month to go until Showrunners/EPs Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau's Holly Hunter and Paul Giamatti-starring Star Trek: Starfleet Academy hits Paramount+ screens, fans are expecting to learn much more about the upcoming series during this weekend's CCXP Brazil. But before any of that happens, the streamer wanted to set the right mood by releasing a new key art poster spotlighting some of the best and brightest:

The streaming series is set to launch its first two episodes on January 15th, with new episodes dropping weekly after that (through March 12th). Here's a look back at just some of what we've learned about Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, with the official trailer waiting for you above to check out.

Here's what we've previously learned about the cast and the upcoming "Star Trek" Universe series (with more details available for fans over at of StarfleetAcademy):

Holly Hunter is Nahla Ake, the Chancellor of Starfleet Academy and Captain of the U.S.S. Athena, who also happens to be a long-lived half-Lanthanite.

Sandro Rosta is Caleb Mir, an orphan with a troubled past – and unlikely Starfleet cadet.

Karim Diané is Jay-Den Kraag, a Klingon cadet who dreams of becoming a medical officer.

Kerrice Brooks is Series Acclimation Mil, a.k.a. Sam, the first of her kind to ever attend Starfleet Academy.

George Hawkins is Darem Reymi, an aspiring captain from a wealthy home world.

Bella Shepard is Genesis Lythe, an admiral's daughter determined to make her own name in Starfleet.

Zoë Steiner as Tarima Sadal, a Betazoid and daughter of the president of Betazed.

Robert Picardo, reprising his iconic role as The Doctor.

Tig Notaro, reprising her role as Jett Reno.

Oded Fehr, reprising his role as Admiral Vance.

Recurring guest star Gina Yashere as Commander Lura Thok, a Klingon/Jem'Hadar hybrid who is the chancellor's First Officer and Cadet Master.

Recurring guest star Paul Giamatti is part Klingon, part Tellarite Nus Braka, the season's villain with an ominous past connected to one of our cadets.

Late-night host Stephen Colbert will voice Starfleet Academy's Digital Dean of Students, sharing daily announcements with students and keeping them informed about pressing matters.

Produced by CBS Studios, the streaming series introduces viewers to a young group of cadets who come together to pursue a common dream of hope and optimism. Under the watchful and demanding eyes of their instructors, they discover what it takes to become Starfleet officers as they navigate blossoming friendships, explosive rivalries, first loves – and a new enemy that threatens both the Academy and the Federation itself. Here's a look back at the image gallery that was previously released:

Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau serve as co-showrunners – with Kurtzman expected to direct the first two episodes – and will executive produce the series alongside executive producers Gaia Violo, Aaron Baiers, Jenny Lumet, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Frank Siracusa, and John Weber. The series premiere episode is written by Violo, with the series produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment – and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

