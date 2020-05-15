Star Trek: New Worlds: Pike, Spock and Number One Set for New Series

CBS All Access' Star Trek universe has officially expanded, with the streaming service announcing a new series that viewers of Discovery have been asking for since the second season. CBS All Access has given a full series order for Star Trek: New Worlds, based on the years that Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) was in charge of the U.S.S. Enterprise. The series will also welcome back Rebecca Romijn as Number One and Ethan Peck as Science Officer Spock. Set a decade before Captain Kirk took control of the bridge, the new series will follow our trio as the U.S.S. Enterprise explores new worlds across the galaxy.

"When we said we heard the fans' outpouring of love for Pike, Number One, and Spock when they boarded Star Trek: Discovery last season, we meant it," said executive producer Alex Kurtzman. "These iconic characters have a deep history in Star Trek canon, yet so much of their stories have yet to be told. With Akiva and Henry at the helm, the Enterprise, its crew, and its fans are in for an extraordinary journey to new frontiers in the Star Trek universe."

Star Trek: New Worlds begins with a premiere written by Akiva Goldsman from a story by Goldsman, Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet. Goldsman, Kurtzman, and Lumet will serve as executive producers on the project, alongside Henry Alonso Myers, Heather Kadin, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth. Aaron Baiers, Akela Cooper, and Davy Perez will serve as co-executive producers. Goldsman will remain an executive producer and a key part of the creative team on Picard as well. CBS Television Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment produce.

"This is a dream come true, literally," said Goldsman. "I have imagined myself on the bridge of the Enterprise since the early 1970s. I'm honored to be a part of this continuing journey along with Alex, Henry, and the fine folks at CBS." For Julie McNamara, Executive Vice President and Head of Programming at CBS All Access, it was about how the characters connected with the viewers: "Fans fell in love with Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, and Ethan Peck's portrayals of these iconic characters when they were first introduced on Star Trek: Discovery last season. This new series will be a perfect complement to the franchise, bringing a whole new perspective and series of adventures to Star Trek."