Star Trek: Picard EP Terry Matalas Shares Some Season 3 "Family Music"

As people enjoyed their Thanksgiving dinners across the country, Star Trek: Picard executive producer Terry Matalas provided a holiday gift in a form of a tweet featuring a short video of a mixer playing "a little family music from S3 for your holiday" that appears to play off the theme from the 1996 classic First Contact, which is regarded largely as the best Next Generation film. Directed by Jonathan Frakes, it was the only franchise film that featured the series' greatest enemy, the Borg.

Frakes, who's become a regular Star Trek presence behind the camera ever since plays William Riker in the franchise, made guest appearances across several shows (including Deep Space Nine, Enterprise, and Picard) since his initial run on as a TNG cast member. In the current Paramount+ era, he's directed for Discovery, Picard and even crossed over into Disney for their Trek-inspired series in The Orville. Picard season three sees the actor-director elevated to the main cast along with his other TNG co-stars in Marina Sirtis (Troi), Michael Dorn (Worf), LeVar Burton (Geordi La Forge), Gates McFadden (Beverly Crusher), and Brent Spiner, reprising Data's twin brother Lore.

The Borg was prominently featured in season one as remnants of the Collective found themselves unassimilated with their cybernetic parts removed thanks to a joint effort with Romulans. Unfortunately, not everything was as it seemed, as there was also a brutal black market for Borg technology, with former drones mercilessly being mutilated while Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan) doing her best to end the practice. Season two flipped the script as the Borg Queen (Annie Wersching found herself at the mercy of an alternate timeline thanks to Q (John de Lancie) and used as means to time travel as Jean-Luc (Patrick Stewart) & company try to fix the past to save their future.

With Star Trek: Picard's trends from the first two seasons, leanings to revisit First Contact, and the inclusion of Lore, it's not much of a stretch to theorize the Borg might be involved again in some form in the third and final season, which premieres on February 2023.