Star Trek: Picard S03 EP Terry Matalas on Seven, Riker, Titan & More

Fans finally got an official glimpse at season three of Star Trek: Picard when Paramount+ released the teaser on Star Trek Day. Executive producer Terry Matalas filled in whatever blanks he could about what little was revealed in the trailer. One of the first items of discussion is the USS Titan. "So, in the trailer, you see our hero ship of season three. It's actually a class that's called, in Starfleet slang, the Neo-Constitution class or Constitution III," he told Trek Movie. "It's based on a design by fan Bill Krause. Let's say there are a few fan-designed ships that are canonized this season in the fleet."

Matalas provided more details. "It is the Titan-A, yes. You'll see in the season that in the observation room, we honor the previous Titans that have come before. You'll see a gold model of the Luna class USS Titan as seen in Lower Decks, which was designed by Sean Tourangeau," he explained. "And we even see a previous incarnation from the TOS movie era. We'll see that there was a Titan that was a bit of a Constitution class as well, the original Shangri-La class [designed by Bill Krause]. So, the idea was that after the Luna class's legacy run with Riker, that ship was damaged and retired. Some of the systems were refit and put into this new Titan, the Titan-A."

This incarnation of the Titan is a scrappy ship. "It is a classic exploratory vessel that is a bit of an underdog in the situation that it gets into," Matalas explained. "So we really wanted to take a moment here and think about where Starfleet is at and how it would see advantages in the diversification of ship designs, including purpose-built ships that were designed for specific types of missions. The new Titan is more of a long-range workhorse of a ship. Harkening back to the Constitution class that was designed for the long 5-year missions. It is an exploratory vessel with some serious maneuvering capabilities. Have you seen those impulse engines? Phew!

Another ship Matalas touches on is the former Starfleet ship depicted in the SS Eleos, which is the ship Beverly Crusher (Gates McFadden) is in the trailer, but "not assigned on nor is she in Starfleet," the EP reveals. "I can't really say much more than that." When it comes to Riker's more prominent role in the trailer, "Picard is very much foremost and at the center of everything in this. But Riker I would say, Riker and Beverly I would say, are very close number twos," he explained. "But there is a lot of Riker, so if you are a fan of Will Riker, you are going to get a healthy dose of Riker. And some Riker you have never seen before. Some Riker you always wanted to see before. You are going to get a lot of things you always wanted for Christmas."

While Matalas confirms Seven is a commander, he won't confirm who's her captain only saying, "To be announced. That captain is also a major character. It's not a character you've ever seen before, and you will be hearing more about the Titan-A from this captain. And it's an actor that I'm very, very fond of." For more on the Titan's design, how it compares to the USS Enterprise-E, and more, you can check out the rest of the interview here.