Star Trek: Picard S02 Teases The Borg Queen Taking Control; BTS Look

With the second season of Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard ready to "engage" viewers beginning next week, viewers are getting two very different ways to preview the new season for a better sense of what's still to come. So far, we know that Sir Patrick Stewart's Picard and John de Lancie's Q will be squaring off once again as a "time trial" begins for Jean-Luc & the crew- and that those roads will bring him back to Whoopi Goldberg's Guinan (from ST: TNG). What that will mean for the crew remains to be seen, but Stewart and the cast do take viewers behind the scenes into the season's themes and motivations in a special featurette. From there, we have a sneak preview that finds Picard giving the auto-destruct order as Annie Wersching's Borg Queen nears control. Will the future be extinguished before they've had a chance to save it? Will Q get his ultimate prize?

At the 1:50 mark, you can check out a look behind the scenes with Stewart and the cast as they get viewers ready for what to come by "Setting the Scene: Star Trek: Picard Season 2". Following that at the 24:00 mark, you get an exclusive clip from next week's Season 2 premiere:

Joining Stewart, De Lancie, and Goldberg this season are Alison Pill, Jeri Ryan, Michelle Hurd, Evan Evagora, Orla Brady, Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera, and Brent Spiner, with Annie Wersching also joining the cast. Now here's your look at the official trailer for Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard (returning on March 3rd), followed by the season overview as well as the first set of preview images:

Season two of STAR TREK: PICARD takes the legendary Jean-Luc Picard and his crew on a bold and exciting new journey: into the past. Picard must enlist friends both old and new to confront the perils of 22st century Earth in a desperate race against time to save the galaxy's future – and face the ultimate trial from one of his greatest foes.

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard features Stewart reprising his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven seasons on Star Trek: The Next Generation, and follows this iconic character into the next chapter of his life. The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. For season two, Stewart Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Terry Matalas, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Doug Aarniokoski, and Dylan Massin serve as executive producers. Goldsman & Matalas are co-showrunners for this season.