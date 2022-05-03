Star Trek: Picard – Alison Pill Not In Season 3; Gates McFadden Update

UPDATE 8:51 am ET: As we were going to post, MovieWeb had an exclusive update from Alison Pill on the third season of Star Trek: Picard, with Pill confirming that they will not be back for the final season. While promoting her film All My Puny Sorrows, Pill confirmed the reason why she won't be a good source for any series intel after this season: "I know that season three will be the end. I wasn't a part of season three, so I don't have much to say about it in terms of spoilers. I will get to watch along with everybody else."

ORIGINAL ARTICLE: As the 21st-century journey looks to wrap up for Star Trek: Picard season two on May 5th, we're preparing ourselves for the presumably final farewell tour of The Next Generation cast in the third and final season. With filming wrapping, the Paramount+ series is undergoing post-production as Dr. Beverly Crusher actor Gates McFadden tweeted an update reporting that she's wrapped up finishing ADR for the first six episodes and she couldn't be happier.

So at the very least, this confirms that perhaps everyone in the TNG cast may have a major presence in the final season of Picard not just the limited involvement like Jonathan Frakes (Riker) and Marina Sirtis (Troi) in the season one episode "Nepenthe". It might be closer to Brent Spiner's role, who was intricate to both seasons playing Data, Alton, and Adam Soong, albeit the remaining cast will probably stick to playing their original TNG roles. It is a headscratcher to see if Spiner puts on the Data makeup one last time for this final season given his fate in season one. His evil twin Lore was disassembled in canon during TNG's final season, so he technically can be reconstructed probably without his twisted emotion chip. So there's that.

Confirmed for Star Trek: Picard Season Three

While there's no word on who else will return in the final season given the alternate timeline, we know that Frakes, Spiner, and Sirtis will return with star Patrick Stewart and be reunited with LeVar Burton, (LaForge) Michael Dorn (Worf), and the aforementioned McFadden. Mainstays Jeri Ryan (Seven) and Michelle Hurd (Raffi) are also confirmed. Nothing if Santiago Cabrera (Rios), Evan Evagora (Elnor), or Isa Briones (Soji/Kore) will too. As you saw earlier, Pill confirmed that they were not involved with the third season.