Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Star Orla Brady Confirms Her Filming End

Orla Brady, who plays Laris on Star Trek: Picard, just confirmed her filming wrap on Season 2 on the Paramount+ series. Originally introduced in season one appearing in three episodes, Laris was one of two Romulans (with Zhaban) who voluntarily serve with Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) on his French winery before he embarks on his journey to investigate a conspiracy. She and Zhaban became close friends with the former captain of the U.S.S. Enterprise-D and E following their tragedy on Romulus that saw them relocating to earth. The actress announced via Twitter the news of the filming wrap.

"I have wrapped on #StarTrekPicard season 2 and it is time to take off my beloved pointy ears alas. Not sure I like my own ears anymore… #StarTrek @StarTrek #Laris #cheekyfeckers", Brady wrote. Laris, a former member of the Tal Shiar, the Romulan government organization that specializes in espionage, Laris was in charge of her friend's security at the Château Picard. When Jean-Luc embarked on his latest journey, neither Romulan accompanied him and looked after the winery and presumably his dog, Number One.

Joining and Returning the Cast for Star Trek: Picard Season Two

Brady's return as Laris makes sense since nothing major happened to their characters that trigger the events on Picard's journey. They'll likely wait for him to come back from his adventure that saved all synth-kind and exposed the Romulan conspiracy to annihilate them to Starfleet. Also returning is Stewart, Alison Pill (Dr. Agnes Jurati), Isa Briones (Soji), Michelle Hurd (Raffi Musiker), Santiago Cabrera (Cristóbal Rios), and Voyager alumnae Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine/Annika. Next Generation alum who appeared is Jonathan Frakes (Capt. William Riker), Marina Sirtis (Counselor Deanna Troi), Brent Spiner (Lt. Cmdr Data/Dr. Alton Soong), and Jonathan Del Arco (Hugh). Other former TNG alum joining Picard for season two include John de Lancie (Q) and Whoopie Goldberg (Guinan). New to the cast is Annie Wersching playing the Borg Queen, previously played by Alice Krige and Susanna Thompson. Star Trek: Picard Season 2 premieres in February 2022 on Paramount+.