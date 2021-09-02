Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Welcomes Annie Wersching as Borg Queen

So the last time we checked in with the second season of Star Trek: Picard, it was "Picard Day" so ViacomCBS & Paramount Plus gifted fans with a new teaser (and ky art) for the second season that found Time broken and Picard (Sir Patrick Stewart) determined to fix it- with a little help from his friends. Of course, there's that other "old friend" around to make sure none of his plans go smoothly- John de Lancie's Q, who makes "Mon Capitaine" sound like a threat. Now we're learning that Annie Wersching (Bosch, Runaways) has joined the Season 2 cast in a very fascinating role. Following in the mechanical footsteps of Alice Krige and Susanna Thompson, Wersching will be taking on the role of the Borg Queen. Considering time & time travel will play a major factor in the upcoming season, there are a number of storyline possibilities available for Wersching's Borg Queen.

Now here's a look back at the newest official teaser for the series' long-awaited 2022 return:

Here's a look back at the first official teaser released in April for the second-season return of Star Trek: Picard, set to land on Paramount Plus in 2022:

Star Trek: Picard Season 1 starred Sir Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard, Alison Pill as Agnes Jurati, Isa Briones as Dahj, Evan Evagora as Elnor, Michelle Hurd as Raffi Musiker, Santiago Cabrera as Cristóbal Rios, Harry Treadaway as Narek. Special guest stars during the first season included Brent Spiner as Data, Jonathan Del Arco as Hugh, Jonathan Frakes as William Riker, Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine, and Marina Sirtis as Deanna Troi. Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Terry Matalas, Michael Chabon, Doug Aarniokoski, Dylan Massin, Patrick Stewart, Heather Kadin, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers; Aaron Baiers and Kirsten Beyer serve as co-executive producers. Goldsman and Matalas serve as co-showrunners for the second season.