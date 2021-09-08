Star Trek: Picard Season 2 21st Century Teaser; Renewed for Season 3

Wrapping up "Star Trek" Day, Star Trek: Picard took the stage (with series stars Patrick Stewart unable to make it) with Jeri Ryan, co-showrunner and executive producer Akiva Goldsman, and a special live performance from Isa Briones, singing "Blue Skies," which was featured in the Picard season one finale. By now, we know that Time is broken and Picard (Sir Patrick Stewart) is determined to fix it- with a little help from his friends. Of course, there's that other "old friend" around to make sure none of his plans go smoothly- John de Lancie's Q, who makes "Mon Capitaine" sound like a threat. Then we learned that Annie Wersching (Bosch, Runaways) had joined the Season 2 cast in the role of the Borg Queen- who as you're about to see in the newest teaser, will be the way Picard and the team make it back to the 21st Century to fix the future.

Now here's a look at the teaser released this evening, along with the news that the series has been renewed for a third season:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Star Trek: Picard | Season 2 Star Trek Day Trailer | Paramount+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oUhBOmtFYr8)

Now here's a look back at one of the previously-released teasers for the series' long-awaited return:

Here's a look back at the first official teaser released in April for the second-season return of Star Trek: Picard, set to land on Paramount Plus in 2022:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Star Trek: Picard | Season 2 Teaser | Paramount+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xk9F90wklRQ)

Star Trek: Picard Season 1 starred Sir Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard, Alison Pill as Agnes Jurati, Isa Briones as Dahj, Evan Evagora as Elnor, Michelle Hurd as Raffi Musiker, Santiago Cabrera as Cristóbal Rios, Harry Treadaway as Narek. Special guest stars during the first season included Brent Spiner as Data, Jonathan Del Arco as Hugh, Jonathan Frakes as William Riker, Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine, and Marina Sirtis as Deanna Troi. Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Terry Matalas, Michael Chabon, Doug Aarniokoski, Dylan Massin, Patrick Stewart, Heather Kadin, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers; Aaron Baiers and Kirsten Beyer serve as co-executive producers. Goldsman and Matalas serve as co-showrunners for the second season.