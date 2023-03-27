Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Ep. 7 "Dominion" Preview Images Released With a new episode hitting this week, here are the preview images for Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Episode 7 "Dominion."

After last week's episode of Paramount+'s Sir Patrick Stewart-starring Star Trek: Picard left fans rewatching it over & over again, faces pressed against their screens to make sure they caught all of the easter eggs, we have a little more to share regarding what's in store for this week's episode, S03E07 "Dominion." After an early preview last week that left us wondering who the real big bad is behind all of this, we have a set of preview images that, if nothing else, fuels our dumpster fires of random speculation that we're going to get some "new series news" around the time of the series finale. We can feel it in our "Bones" – get it?! You're welcome…

Season 3 Episode 7 "Dominion" Preview

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Episode 7 "Dominion": Crippled, cornered, and out of options, Picard (Sir Patrick Stewart) stages a gambit to trap Vadic (Amanda Plummer) and reveal her true motive. Directed by Deborah Kampmeier and written by Jane Maggs, here's a look at the preview images for this week's chapter:

In a very special edition of Wil Wheaton's The Ready Room, the host had a chance to sit down with Burton, Mica Burton (Alandra La Forge), and Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut (Sidney La Forge) to discuss "family ties" and break down this week's episode. As for the preview that kicks in at around the 32:35 mark? In the following clip, we get a glimpse at who it is that Vadic (Amanda Plummer) fears as it makes it painfully clear to the Shrike captain that failure is definitely not an option:

What You Need to Know About Star Trek: Picard Season 3

For a look ahead at what's to come, as well as the road that's already been traveled, here's a look back at what we learned about Star Trek: Picard Season 3 ahead of the streaming series' return:

Paramount+'s streaming series features Stewart reprising his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven seasons on "The Next Generation," and follows this iconic character into the next chapter of his life. LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden, Marina Sirtis, Brent Spiner (as Lore), Jeri Ryan, and Michelle Hurd star alongside Stewart in the third and final season of the hit streaming series.

In addition, Amanda Plummer (The Fisher King, Pulp Fiction) has joined the cast in a recurring role as Vadic, the mysterious alien captain of the Shrike, a warship that has set its sights on Picard and his old crewmates from his days on the Enterprise. In addition, Mica Burton (Critical Role, Vampire: The Masquerade: L.A. by Night) plays Ensign Alandra La Forge, Geordi La Forge's (Burton) youngest daughter, who works alongside her father. Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut (Cruel Summer) is on board as Ensign Sidney La Forge, the eldest daughter of Geordi La Forge and helmsman of the U.S.S. Titan. Todd Stashwick (12 Monkeys) has been cast in the role of U.S.S. Titan Captain Liam Shaw.

The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. For the third season, Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Terry Matalas, Patrick Stewart, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Doug Aarniokoski, and Dylan Massin serve as executive producers. Terry Matalas serves as the showrunner for season three, which premiered on Thursday, February 16, 2023, on Paramount+