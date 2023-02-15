Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Sneak Preview Sees a Clue Lead to Locutus In the following sneak preview for Star Trek: Picard Season 3, a clue leads Riker & Jean-Luc back to the latter's time as Locutus of Borg.

With less than 24 hours until Paramount+'s Sir Patrick Stewart-starring Star Trek: Picard returns for its third and final season, viewers are getting a preview of what's to come that offers a few more clues to the mystery that reunites the cast of "The Next Generation." And what better place for it to be screened than during Stewart's visit with CBS late-night host Stephen Colbert? That's exactly what we got, as Picard and Riker (Jonathan Frakes) compare notes over drinks over what's transcribed on the communicator badge he receives. And it turns out that bringing Riker in was a good move because what's transcribed is from a time when Jean-Luc was "incapacitated." Back when he was Locutus of Borg…

While the preview is definitely worth checking out (beginning at around the 2:00 mark), treat yourself to the entire segment as Stewart and Colbert discuss (or at least hint at) some changes that fans can expect that might have them seeing some of their beloved characters in new lights:

For a look ahead at what's to come, as well as the road we took to get here, check out the following featurettes for Star Trek: Picard Season 3 (followed by a look back at previous previews):

Paramount+'s streaming series features Stewart reprising his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven seasons on "The Next Generation," and follows this iconic character into the next chapter of his life. LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden, Marina Sirtis, Brent Spiner (as Lore), Jeri Ryan, and Michelle Hurd star alongside Stewart in the third and final season of the hit streaming series.

In addition, Amanda Plummer (The Fisher King, Pulp Fiction) has joined the cast in a recurring role as Vadic, the mysterious alien captain of the Shrike, a warship that has set its sights on Picard and his old crewmates from his days on the Enterprise. In addition, Mica Burton (Critical Role, Vampire: The Masquerade: L.A. by Night) plays Ensign Alandra La Forge, Geordi La Forge's (Burton) youngest daughter, who works alongside her father. Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut (Cruel Summer) is on board as Ensign Sidney La Forge, the eldest daughter of Geordi La Forge and helmsman of the U.S.S. Titan. Todd Stashwick (12 Monkeys) has been cast in the role of U.S.S. Titan Captain Liam Shaw.

Looking Ahead to Star Trek: Picard Season 3

Thanks to The Ready Room host Wil Wheaton (Star Trek: The Next Generation, The Big Bang Theory), we have a preview clip from next month's return episode. And it does an excellent job of setting up the season as Jen-Luc receives a mysterious encrypted transmission. But more than the message, the bigger mystery is why it's coming through a 20-year-old-plus Enterprise-D communicator. So check out the clip below (beginning around the 28:45 mark), and then get caught up on the previously-released previews that hit over the past few months (with the series returning on February 16th):

The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. For the third season, Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Terry Matalas, Patrick Stewart, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Doug Aarniokoski, and Dylan Massin serve as executive producers. Terry Matalas serves as the showrunner for season three, which premieres on Thursday, February 16, 2023, on Paramount+.