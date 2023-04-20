Star Trek: Picard Showrunner Matalas: [SPOILER] Has "A Lot To Do" Star Trek: Picard showrunner/EP Terry Matalas on [SPOILER] future: "[SPOILER] got a lot to do, let me tell you" - and he knows what it is.

As more and more folks dive into the emotional experience that is the series finale of Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard, we're starting to hear from series showrunner & executive producer Terry Matalas regarding a number of aspects of the wrap-up. Over the next few days, folks will be picking apart every second of the episode to see what they missed the first, second, or eighteenth time. But for this go-around – since it still hasn't been too long since "The Last Generation" dropped – Matalas is looking to the future. Specifically, teasing how busy the future is going to be for [SPOILER]. Okay, since that word was brought up, we're throwing on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign and throwing down an image spoiler buffer for anyone reading this who wants to turn back – you've been warned…

Okay, even though we're going to have to get into some basic spoilers, we're going to keep details to a minimum – cool? For example, we're going to have to let you know that Jack Crusher (Ed Speleers) lives and that there's a bit of a time jump at the end of the episode. It's also important to know that Jack ends up on the "U.S.S. Titan" (there's a reason for those quotes), but we're not going to tell you how, who might be involved, or anything like that. At the end of the scene, Jack is alone when he gets an "unexpected visitor" who makes Jack aware that (much like Jack's father, Sir Patrick Stewart's Jean-Luc Picard, some time ago) Jack's "trial" has only just begun. Now, from the sounds of that, it would seem like Speleers will be spending a lot more time in the "Star Trek" universe – and Matalas says you would be right.

"Jack's got a lot to do, let me tell you," the EP & showrunner shared during an interview with EW. Could that be on a new series? A role in a current series? Or what about "Starfleet Academy" or the Star Trek: Section 31 special event film? Matalas isn't saying – but he knows what the future holds. "Oh yes. I do [know]," Matalas added. "Oh yes." As for the "similarities" in that end credits scene to what Jean-Luc endured, Matalas saw it as a perfect bookend. "Once I had the genesis of this idea and I knew it would be about Picard's son, I had envisioned a post-credit sequence in which you passed the torch to [him]," he explained. "Where better to end than at the beginning?"