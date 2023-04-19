Star Trek: Picard "The Last Generation": For Jean-Luc, It Ends Tonight Thanks to CBS Mornings, we have a new preview for Paramount's Star Trek: Picard finale "The Last Generation" that has us ready for a fight.

For fans of Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard and "The Next Generation," the next 72-96 hours are going to be a rollercoaster of emotions. Because in so many ways, "The Last Generation" is truly an end. But with the fate of humanity and the galaxy at stake, who else would you want to have your back than Sir Patrick Stewart, LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden, Marina Sirtis & Brent Spiner's "Next Gen" counterparts? Surprisingly, we have a new preview clip to pass along courtesy of CBS Mornings. And while it may not be the longest preview in the world, it's more than enough to get our hearts beating out of our chests with love & pride – especially when Picard (Stewart) hits Geordi (Burton) with that line, "Mr. LaForge, take us in!"

Here's a look at the preview clip that almost slipped by us… almost. Following that, we have a look back at what we've seen of the series finale so far:

Star Trek: Picard Series Finale "The Last Generation" Preview

Over this past weekend, Wil Wheaton (Star Trek: The Next Generation) and The Ready Room offered viewers their first look at the beginning of the end. In the series finale "The Last Generation" (written & directed by series showrunner & executive producer Terry Matalas), Jean-Luc (Stewart) & his reunited crew and a newly rebuilt Enterprise-D are the only ones who can save the Federation from the Borg's mass assimilation. But for there to be any chance at our heroes of making the save, sacrifices were made & losses were suffered – but that's nothing compared to what the future has in store if the Borg can't be stopped. Now, we have a look at the other official preview images that were released, showing the legendary heroes making the case for why they're "The Best Generation."

In the most recent edition of the podcast, Frakes and [SPOILER] join Wheaton to break down the streaming series' penultimate episode. In addition, the episode also looks back at Frontier Day and some interesting "Star Trek" trivia. But it's the preview at the 32:40 mark that you'll want to check out, as Geordi and Data (Spiner) let the rest of the crew know that not only is the cavalry not coming – they are the cavalry:

And here's a look back at the official trailer for "The Last Generation" that was released yesterday (followed by a look back at our previous previews of the series finale):