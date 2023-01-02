Star Trek: Prodigy Star Ella Purnell on [SPOILER] Redemption & Future

With season one of Star Trek: Prodigy under wraps, there are some interesting paths carved out for the future of the series. While we already covered the potential for the Nickelodeon series' future on Paramount+ as a possible gateway to a Voyager crossover, The Ready Room broke down the season finale "Supernova" with cast members Ella Purnell (Gwyn), Kate Mulgrew (Janeway), Brett Gray (Dal), and executive producers Dan and David Hageman. This is your major spoilers warning.

"The finale of the season, it's very dramatic and very intense," Purnell said before it cuts to Ascencia's (Jameela Jamil) fight with Gwyn as the Diviner (John Noble) walks in on them. Ascencia takes his daughter hostage and orders him to "Complete our mission!" The mission in question was the Vau N'Akat's to eradicate the Federation with a Trojan virus that if communication is established with the U.S.S Protostar, then all Starfleet ships within the area lose control. Once the command was triggered, Ascencia ordered all affected ships to attack one another.

"At the end of the first 10 episodes, you kind of think that The Diviner's out of the story, and that's that, but we really wanted to dive deeper," Kevin Hageman explained. "We wanted to see a little bit of repair between him and his daughter." The scene cuts to The Diviner, "Before I had a daughter, this was mine." As we see him telekinetically project the weapon over to Ascencia before she stops it and hurls it physically back at him, mortally wounding him. "Gwyn's relationship with The Diviner, her father, is obviously very complicated. I mean, she loves her father for better or for worse, but also recognizes that she has to defeat his plan."

We see Vice Admiral Janeway pleading to her crewmates not to answer that hail to trigger the virus. "She doesn't wanna destroy stuff; she has to save them," Purnell explains. "But she also knows that it's up to her to save Solum. They get this really beautiful moment where she gets this new perspective on him." We see The Diviner and Gwyn share a final moment with his dying breath saying, "Maybe you can unify them. Do what I never could." In San Francisco, Gwyn comes to a realization, "My father made mistakes, but he was right. I need to save the Vau N'Akat." "By the time she makes the decision that she wants to return to Solum, I mean, really see Solum for the first time and continue his mission in a more Starfleet-y way," Purnell said. "I mean, it's a lot of pressure through these joint experiences she has with the crew; I think she's finally equipped with the tools, knowledge, and the lessons where she might actually be able to achieve it." For more, including how host Wil Wheaton's "Star Trek" quiz of cast and crew, you can check out the full Ready Room episode below.