Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: cable, deadpool & wolverine, deadpool 2, josh brolin, Marvel Studios, outer range

Deadpool & Wolverine: Brolin Absent, Hopeful On MCU Cable Future

Josh Brolin (Outer Range) on missing out on playing Cable in Marvel's Deadpool & Wolverine, his MCU future, Reynolds, Jackman & more.

Article Summary Josh Brolin talks Cable's absence in 'Deadpool & Wolverine' and teases MCU future.

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman return to their iconic roles in the Marvel mashup.

Brolin enjoyed playing Cable and hints at the complexity of Marvel's character use.

'Deadpool & Wolverine' is set to bring back fan-favorite characters, releasing July 26.

Deadpool & Wolverine is about as stacked as it gets as Marvel Studios gets to play in the sandbox once occupied by 20th Century Fox with two of its X-Men cinematic universe in the title characters are front and center with Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman reprising their roles. For Jackman, it will be 24 years since he first started playing the role of Logan/Wolverine in 2000's X-Men, and for Reynolds, it will be his 15 years since he started playing Wade Wilson/Deadpool in 2009's X-Men Origins: Wolverine. Just as Reynolds was able to enjoy a career renaissance not only in the superhero genre, which includes his failed outing in 2011's Green Lantern, he was able to do it with a character that was originally maligned in the 2009 film before the 2016 R-rated solo reboot Deadpool shot him back into superstardom. Following the success of the film, Reynolds followed up with a 2018 sequel Deadpool 2 that also introduced live-action Marvel fans to Josh Brolin's Cable, who sadly won't be returning for the upcoming sequel as the actor, who's promoting his Prime Video series Outer Range spoke to The Playlist's Bingeworthy TV podcast on his absence from the sequel.

Josh Brolin on Not Returning for Deadpool & Wolverine and Cable's Future in MCU

Brolin is certainly no stranger to the MCU as he voiced the Infinity Saga's villain, Thanos. While the character's final live-action appearance was in 2019's Avengers: Endgame, the actor wasn't done with his appearances in Marvel's What If …?, the Disney+ animated series. When it was brought to the actor's attention that his name appeared on the film's IMDb page, "Am I? Yeeeesssss! I so wanted to be in that movie," he laughed while not revealing why he isn't in the film. "[Marvel] is a more complex labyrinth than 'Outer Range' will ever be, my friend," he continued. "And I will never know where that went or what that is or what I'm involved with or what I'm not involved with —the MCU being involved now. Cable was a lot of fun. I really liked doing that role. That was a lot of fun."

It's possible Brolin could be pulling an Andrew Garfield since he misdirected fans and denied his involvement in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home before The Amazing Spider-Man franchise star was revealed to be in the film upon its release. Other stars publicly announcing they're not coming back are Zazie Beetz, who played Domino; T.J. Miller, who played Weasel; and Julian Dennison, who played Firefist. The returning cast includes Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Briana Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead), Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio), Karan Soni (Dopinder), Rob Delaney (Peter), and Stefan Kapicic (Colossus).

Upon his thoughts about the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine, "Hugh, I'm absolutely in love with," Brolin said. "I know Ryan now, and I've met Hugh a couple of times, and I think when he did 'Logan'—forget it! I mean, Scott Frank, who wrote it, is a good friend of mine and I just think the coming together of [these characters] is just fantastic. And Hugh, I don't know how old Hugh is now—is he 56, 57? I mean, seriously, the dude doesn't age. So, yeah. I'm a big fan of his." Outer Range season two premieres on Prime Video on May 16th. Deadpool & Wolverine comes to theaters on July 26th.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!