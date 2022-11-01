Star Trek Prodigy: Kate Mulgrew on Janeway Double-Duty & Differences

As Star Trek: Prodigy premiered its second half of season one on October 27 on Paramount+, we're seeing more on how Kate Mulgrew is pulling double duty voicing both the hologram version of Kathryn Janeway and the Starfleet vice admiral counterpart on the Nickelodeon series. The actress, who originated the role on Voyager for seven seasons on UPN, teased what's to come and how she differentiates the Janeways.

"Something wonderful is going to happen in the second half, but at great cost to certain elements of the journey itself," Mulgrew said. "Vice Admiral Janeway is on a mission. It's an emotional mission, and it's a mission of love. And we will see if her directives prove to be as promising as she hopes they are, but certainly not before they go through a great, a great many adventures on the bridge." One climactic revealed concerned her former first officer Cmdr Chakotay, revealed to be the captain of the U.S.S. Protostar with Mulgrew's Voyager co-star Robert Beltran reprising his role. The Protostar is now under control by non-Starfleet youths while the vice admiral remains in hot pursuit.

"There has to be subtlety. There has to be nuanced, and there has to be differentiation, some distinction between the characters, or you're going to lose the sensibility," Mulgrew said of how she approaches both roles. "Vice Admiral Janeway is alive. She's real. She's in command. And it's real-time. So you're going to see a much greater show of temperament from Vice Admiral Janeway. She's going to be excited. She's going to be upset. She's going to be disappointed. She's going to be moved. She's going to be all of those things. So there will be an urgency and a dimension and a texture to everything she says and does. Hologram Janeway, on the other hand, has a shorter barometer. By necessity, she's there to guide. She's there to mentor. She's there to direct them to safety." New episodes of Star Trek: Prodigy stream Thursdays on Paramount+.