Star Trek: Rod Roddenberry Secures Long-Lost TOS Enterprise Model

Heritage Auctions & Rod Roddenberry announced the return of the original U.S.S. Enterprise model used in Star Trek: The Original Series.

It's not an exaggeration to say that one of the holiest of grails in science fiction is back where it belongs…home with the Roddenberry family as the original U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701 model originally featured in the original Star Trek: The Original Series pilot "The Cage" as Heritage Auctions returned the three-foot long model of the Federation's flagship featured in the NBC series' opening credits. The model was originally thought lost when creator Gene Roddenberry, who passed in 1991, loaned the model in 1977 during the production of the franchise's first theatrical feature in 1979's Star Trek: The Motion Picture.

A Star Trek Homecoming for the Original Three-Foot Enterprise

Originally built by custom-scale model maker Richard Datin Jr. in 1964, the three-foot Enterprise served as the basis for the 11-foot-long model that would be prominently featured in TOS. The smaller model would still used in a few episodes throughout its three-season run from 1966 to 1969. Following the series cancellation, Paramount presented Gene with the 33-inch model as a gift. As it resurfaced, an individual presented Heritage with the model for authentication, and Gene's surviving son, Rod Roddenberry, was contacted to coordinate the return. "Once our team of experts concluded it was the real thing, we contacted Rod because we wanted to get the model back to where it belonged," Heritage Auctions Executive VP Joe Maddalena said. "We're thrilled the Enterprise is finally in dry dock."

"After five decades, I'm thrilled that someone happened upon this historic model of the USS Enterprise. I remember how it used to adorn my dad's desk," Roddenberry, CEO of Roddenberry Entertainment, said. "I am tremendously grateful to Heritage Auctions for facilitating the return of this iconic piece of Star Trek history to my family. I can't wait to figure out how we are going to share it with my extended family – Star Trek fans around the world. We look forward to making that announcement."

