Star Trek: SNW – Celia Rose Gooding on Zoe Saldaña's Influence & More

As the calendar inches closer to the May 5th premiere of Paramount+'s Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn & Ethan Peck-starring Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, the cast is getting a chance to hit the press circuit to discuss the upcoming prequel series. This time around, Celia Rose Gooding (Cadet Nyota Uhura) is speaking with Inverse about their approach to the role, how Nichelle Nichols and Zoe Saldaña's portrayals impacted their take & more. Here are some of the highlights:

It Was Saldaña's Uhura Who First Impacted Gooding: "Zoe Saldaña was my first Uhura. And I loved that performance so much. My mother is a Trekkie and dragged me and my sister to midnight screenings of the new 'Star Trek' movies."

For Gooding, It Was About Balancing the Past with Their Creative Vision: "Although I haven't gotten an opportunity to connect with them the way I want to, I am finding a way to respect both Nichelle's Uhura and Zoe's Uhura, but also bring my own version. I want to pay homage to this character, but I also want to bring my own zhoosh and flair. It's a balancing act, and I've been taking great pride in it."

On Researching Uhura's Backstory: "The beautiful thing about Uhura is that there's a lot of information about her, but we've never seen this time [in her life]. There are parts that are canon, and parts that are more opinion-based. I also researched the creation of Uhura from Nichelle's point of view. It's my job as an actor to find it all and piece it together."

With Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds set to lift off on May 5th, here's a look at the official trailer followed by a look back at the previously-released teaser trailer:

STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS is based on the years Captain Christopher Pike manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise. The series will feature fan favorites from season two of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY: Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Number One and Ethan Peck as Science Officer Spock. The series will follow Captain Pike, Science Officer Spock and Number One in the years before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise, as they explore new worlds around the galaxy.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds stars Anson Mount as Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Una Chin-Riley / Number One, Ethan Peck as Spock, Babs Olusanmokun as M'Benga, Christina Chong as La'an Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Nyota Uhura, Jess Bush as Christine Chapel, Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas, and Bruce Horak as Hemmer. Paul Wesley (The Vampire Diaries, Tell Me A Story) had joined the second season as James T. Kirk. The series premiere was written by Akiva Goldsman with the story by Akiva Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet. Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners, with Goldsman directing the premiere episode. Goldsman, Kurtzman, and Lumet serve as executive producers in addition to Alonso Myers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, and Aaron Baiers. Akela Cooper and Davy Perez serve as co-executive producers. Nami Melumad (An American Pickle, Absentia) has been tapped as the score composer for the series original score. Jeff Russo (Star Trek: Discovery & Picard, Legion) composed the main and titles music. The series is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment.