Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: star trek, Starfleet Academy

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Ep. 6 "Come, Let's Away" Images Released

Check out the overview and image gallery for this week's episode of Paramount+'s Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, S01E06: "Come, Let's Away."

While fans continue to discuss and process last week's "Deep Space Nine"-heavy chapter, Paramount+ is already giving fans an early look at what's ahead with this week's episode of Showrunners/EPs Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau's Holly Hunter and Paul Giamatti-starring Star Trek: Starfleet Academy. Based on the images and overview released for S01E06: "Come, Let's Away," our cadets' first training mission on an abandoned ship could prove to be their last when they're force to face-off with a deadly new foe. Here's a look…

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy S01E06: "Come, Let's Away" Preview

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Season 1 Episode 6: "Come, Let's Away" – During the cadets' first training mission on an abandoned ship, they encounter a dangerous new enemy. As our cadets fight for survival, Nahla must risk everything to save them by seeking help from an unexpected, untrustworthy source. Written by Kenneth Lin & Kiley Rosseter, and directed by Larry Teng.

Produced by CBS Studios, Star Trek: Starfleet Academy introduces viewers to a young group of cadets who come together to pursue a common dream of hope and optimism. Under the watchful and demanding eyes of their instructors, they discover what it takes to become Starfleet officers as they navigate blossoming friendships, explosive rivalries, first loves – and a new enemy that threatens both the Academy and the Federation itself.

Here's what we've previously learned about the cast and the upcoming "Star Trek" Universe series (with more details available for fans over at StarfleetAcademy):

Holly Hunter is Nahla Ake, the Chancellor of Starfleet Academy and Captain of the U.S.S. Athena, who also happens to be a long-lived half-Lanthanite.

Sandro Rosta is Caleb Mir, an orphan with a troubled past – and unlikely Starfleet cadet.

Karim Diané is Jay-Den Kraag, a Klingon cadet who dreams of becoming a medical officer.

Kerrice Brooks is Series Acclimation Mil, a.k.a. Sam, the first of her kind to ever attend Starfleet Academy.

George Hawkins is Darem Reymi, an aspiring captain from a wealthy home world.

Bella Shepard is Genesis Lythe, an admiral's daughter determined to make her own name in Starfleet.

Zoë Steiner as Tarima Sadal, a Betazoid and daughter of the president of Betazed.

Robert Picardo, reprising his iconic role as The Doctor.

Tig Notaro, reprising her role as Jett Reno.

Oded Fehr, reprising his role as Admiral Vance.

Recurring guest star Gina Yashere as Commander Lura Thok, a Klingon/Jem'Hadar hybrid who is the chancellor's First Officer and Cadet Master.

Recurring guest star Paul Giamatti is part Klingon, part Tellarite Nus Braka, the season's villain with an ominous past connected to one of our cadets.

Late-night host Stephen Colbert will voice Starfleet Academy's Digital Dean of Students, sharing daily announcements with students and keeping them informed about pressing matters.

Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau serve as co-showrunners, with Kurtzman expected to direct the first two episodes. They will executive produce the series alongside executive producers Gaia Violo, Aaron Baiers, Jenny Lumet, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Frank Siracusa, and John Weber. The series premiere episode is written by Violo, with the series produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment, and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!