Earlier this month, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds star Anson Mount (Captain Pike) offered a rather promising update on how production was going with the first season of the Mount, Rebecca Romijn (Number One), and Ethan Peck (Science Officer Spock)-starring Paramount+ series. After a long and winding road to the finish line (as was the case with dozens of productions), Mount announced that work on the final episode of the first season was getting underway. Well, it's been seventeen days and guess what, "Star Trek" fans? That's right, minus some post-production work, main filming on the latest addition to the popular sci-fi franchise has wrapped- with Mount once again honoring the important production milestone.

So minus some pickup shots that apparently will be tackled in the fall, here's a look at Mount's tweet marking a very special occasion:

And that's a season 1 main unit WRAP. We owe some pickup shots, most of which will be tackled this fall, but the lion's share of our work is in the can. Thx to our phenomenal crew, thx to Toronto, & thx to our fans for being so patient. We will see you soon! @startrek #StarTrek — Anson Mount (@ansonmount) July 24, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Now here's a look back at Mount's tweet from earlier this month signaling that that filming on the season's final episode was underway::

Last ep of Season 1 starts shooting today. Old school fans are going to VERY excited to see what we're trying to pull off with this one. Getting to do many things I've never attempted as an actor. So much fun! #StarTrek #StarTrekSNW — Anson Mount (@ansonmount) July 7, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Here's a look back at the March announcement marking the production start on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds:

"In a career, there is never enough work that is pure joy. I feel that my friend Alex Kurtzman along with David Stapf at CBS Studios and Julie McNamara at Paramount+ have given me just that by letting me haunt the stock rooms of my favorite candy store and I am grateful," said Goldsman. "With a hell of a cast and undying love for the original series, we boldly go." "I'm incredibly grateful to be working alongside Akiva and our brilliant, multi-faceted cast to help bring the adventures of the Starship Enterprise to new life," said Myers, co-showrunner and executive producer of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. "For someone who's been dreaming of spaceships and alien worlds since I was little, this show is a dream come true."

Star Trek: New Worlds also stars Babs Olusanmokun (Black Mirror, Dune), Christina Chong (Tom and Jerry, Black Mirror), Celia Rose Gooding (Jagged Little Pill), Jess Bush (Skinford, Les Norton), and Melissa Navia (Dietland, Billions)- and begins with a premiere written by Goldsman from a story by Goldsman, Kurtzman, and Lumet. Goldsman, Kurtzman, and Lumet will serve as executive producers on the project, alongside Henry Alonso Myers, Heather Kadin, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth. Aaron Baiers, Akela Cooper, and Davy Perez will serve as co-executive producers. Goldsman will remain an executive producer and a key part of the creative team on Picard as well. CBS Television Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment produce.

