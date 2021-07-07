Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Kicks Off Last Season 1 Ep Filming Today

The last time we checked in on Paramount+'s upcoming Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, we learned who else was joining the spinoff series to direct and write the Anson Mount (Captain Pike), Rebecca Romijn (Number One), and Ethan Peck (Science Officer Spock)-starring series. Amanda Michael Row (Nancy Drew, Siren) shared an image of a clapperboard to confirm they're directing the eighth episode of the season, while writer Onitra Johnson also checked in via social media to celebrate their first week "ever-ever!" on set. But that was back in the beginning of June; nearly a month later, we have an update directly from Mount himself- one that shows they've been quite busy the past few weeks. "Last ep of Season 1 starts shooting today. Old school fans are going to VERY excited to see what we're trying to pull off with this one," Mount wrote in a tweet. "Getting to do many things I've never attempted as an actor. So much fun!"

Now here's a look at Mount's tweet from earlier today- which we're assuming bodes very well for some sweet "Strange New Worlds" content at SDCC's Comic-Con at Home 2021 later this month:

Last ep of Season 1 starts shooting today. Old school fans are going to VERY excited to see what we're trying to pull off with this one. Getting to do many things I've never attempted as an actor. So much fun! #StarTrek #StarTrekSNW — Anson Mount (@ansonmount) July 7, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Here's a look back at the announcement from March 2021 officially marking the start of production on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Strange New Worlds | Start Of Production | Paramount+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P7ON8cDbmgw)

"In a career, there is never enough work that is pure joy. I feel that my friend Alex Kurtzman along with David Stapf at CBS Studios and Julie McNamara at Paramount+ have given me just that by letting me haunt the stock rooms of my favorite candy store and I am grateful," said Goldsman. "With a hell of a cast and undying love for the original series, we boldly go." "I'm incredibly grateful to be working alongside Akiva and our brilliant, multi-faceted cast to help bring the adventures of the Starship Enterprise to new life," said Myers, co-showrunner and executive producer of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. "For someone who's been dreaming of spaceships and alien worlds since I was little, this show is a dream come true."

Star Trek: New Worlds also stars Babs Olusanmokun (Black Mirror, Dune), Christina Chong (Tom and Jerry, Black Mirror), Celia Rose Gooding (Jagged Little Pill), Jess Bush (Skinford, Les Norton), and Melissa Navia (Dietland, Billions)- and begins with a premiere written by Goldsman from a story by Goldsman, Kurtzman, and Lumet. Goldsman, Kurtzman, and Lumet will serve as executive producers on the project, alongside Henry Alonso Myers, Heather Kadin, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth. Aaron Baiers, Akela Cooper, and Davy Perez will serve as co-executive producers. Goldsman will remain an executive producer and a key part of the creative team on Picard as well. CBS Television Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment produce.

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram (with an official launch on June 19): Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.