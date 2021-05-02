Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: Maja Vrvilo Set to Direct Episode 2

This year is looking to be a pretty busy one for Paramount+'s "Star Trek" universe, and one of the shows, in particular, we're keeping an extra eye or two on is the upcoming Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Back in March, viewers learned that Anson Mount (Captain Pike), Rebecca Romijn (Number One), and Ethan Peck (Science Officer Spock) were getting started on the series in Toronto, and now we're learning who is joining the team behind the camera. On Saturday, director Maja Vrvilo tweeted that they would be helming the season's second episode- sharing a look at a laptop screen and a clapperboard for the episode. Vrvilo is no stranger to the "Star Trek" universe, having directed episodes of Discovery ("Die Trying", "Perpetual Infinity"), Picard ("Broken Pieces", "The Impossible Box"), and Short Treks ("Runaway").

Co-showrunner and executive producer Akiva Goldsman is directing the series-opener, written by Goldsman from a story by Goldsman, and executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet. Now here's a look at Vrvilo's tweet confirming the news:

Here's a look at the announcement from March 2021 officially marking the start of production on the series- and stay tuned for more updates as production on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds gets underway:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Strange New Worlds | Start Of Production | Paramount+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P7ON8cDbmgw)

"In a career, there is never enough work that is pure joy. I feel that my friend Alex Kurtzman along with David Stapf at CBS Studios and Julie McNamara at Paramount+ have given me just that by letting me haunt the stock rooms of my favorite candy store and I am grateful," said Goldsman. "With a hell of a cast and undying love for the original series, we boldly go." "I'm incredibly grateful to be working alongside Akiva and our brilliant, multi-faceted cast to help bring the adventures of the Starship Enterprise to new life," said Myers, co-showrunner and executive producer of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. "For someone who's been dreaming of spaceships and alien worlds since I was little, this show is a dream come true."

Star Trek: New Worlds also stars Babs Olusanmokun (Black Mirror, Dune), Christina Chong (Tom and Jerry, Black Mirror), Celia Rose Gooding (Jagged Little Pill), Jess Bush (Skinford, Les Norton), and Melissa Navia (Dietland, Billions)- and begins with a premiere written by Goldsman from a story by Goldsman, Kurtzman, and Lumet. Goldsman, Kurtzman, and Lumet will serve as executive producers on the project, alongside Henry Alonso Myers, Heather Kadin, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth. Aaron Baiers, Akela Cooper, and Davy Perez will serve as co-executive producers. Goldsman will remain an executive producer and a key part of the creative team on Picard as well. CBS Television Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment produce.