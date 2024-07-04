Posted in: Paramount+, Star Trek, streaming, TV | Tagged: Celia Rose Gooding, nichelle nichols, Nyota Uhura, paramount, star trek, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: The Original Series

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S03: Uhura Looking to "Expand": Gooding

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds star Celia Rose Gooding on Season 3 and how Uhura will be looking to "expand" her role on the U.S.S. Enterprise.

While it will be a while until we see Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season three, with its premiere date set in 2025, we're beginning to see more of The Original Series crew take shape. From the initial cast, we have Ethan Peck's Spock, Celia Rose Gooding's Nyota Uhura, and Jess Bush's Chapel. As the series progresses along, we've also been introduced to Paul Wesley's James T. Kirk and Martin Quinn's Scotty. Will we see Dr. Leonard "Bones" McCoy, Hikaru Sulu, or Pavel Chekov in the next season? Who knows? At the very least, Gooding can provide a perspective on when we'll see her version of Uhura begin moving toward the version portrayed by TOS star Nichelle Nichols.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Star Celia Rose Gooding on Getting Closer to Nichelle Nichols' Uhura

From Uhura's uncertainty in Starfleet in season one, Gooding explains how far along she is on the journey, "I think in season 3, she's just continuing to expand on taking space and real ownership over her responsibilities and her contributions to the Enterprise crew. And so we're just continuing to see her expand and expand and expand, and I'm really excited about her journey in season 3," Gooding shared with Awards Radar. "She's just taking up space, really owning her title and her role, and her confidence is really blossoming and blooming. I think, as the seasons go on, I'm trying to get closer and closer to a recognizable version of Uhura, really trying to emulate Nichelle Nichols' Uhura. And I think season 3, we're just getting closer and closer and closer, so it's very exciting for me."

Gooding also discussed aspects of the character that she shares. "It was definitely a big undertaking for me because I really had to put Celia's fears aside and really embrace that. We're really not holding back and displaying how trauma affects a person's mentality, their emotional well-being, their mental health. And Uhura, someone who really prides herself on her ability to just keep going, we see her really break down in a way that… I have something very similar to Uhura, where it's my instinct to just keep going and to really deny that instinct and really sit in this very wounded, very vulnerable, very soft and fleshy place. It was very uncomfortable."

You can check out the full interview for more – including how Gooding treads carefully while reconciling with fans' relationship with the legacy character, reflecting on past episodes, and discussing the Lower Decks crossover.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!