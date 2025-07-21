Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: star trek, strange new worlds

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S03E03: "Shuttle to Kenfori" Images

Check out the official overview and image gallery for Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 Episode 3: "Shuttle to Kenfori."

Article Summary Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 Episode 3: "Shuttle to Kenfori" lands this week on Paramount+.

Captain Pike and Dr. M'Benga venture into Klingon space on a dangerous mission to save Batel.

This episode dives into M'Benga's past as he faces new threats and emotional challenges on Kenfori.

Directed by Dan Liu and written by Onitra Johnson and Bill Wolkoff, the next chapter arrives this Thursday.

After an impressive two-episode Season 3 return last week, Paramount+'s Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, and Ethan Peck-starring Star Trek: Strange New Worlds returns this week with a chapter spotlighting Babs Olusanmokun's M'Benga. In S03E03: "Shuttle to Kenfori," M'Benga and Pike (Mount) head into Klingon territory on a mission to save Batel (Melanie Scrofano), where M'Benga must wrestle with his past. Here's a look at the official overview and image gallery that were released:

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S03E03: "Shuttle to Kenfori" Preview

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 Episode 3: "Shuttle to Kenfori" – In order to cure Batel (Melanie Scrofano), Pike (Anson Mount) and M'Benga (Babs Olusanmokun) travel to Klingon space, where M'Benga's past resurfaces on a dangerous planet. Directed by Dan Liu and written by Onitra Johnson and Bill Wolkoff.

In season three, when we reconnect with the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise, still under the command of Captain Pike, they face the conclusion of season two's harrowing encounter with the Gorn. But new life and civilizations await, including a villain that will test our characters' grit and resolve. An exciting twist on classic "Star Trek," season three takes characters both new and beloved to new heights and dives into thrilling adventures of faith, duty, romance, comedy, and mystery with varying genres never before seen on any other "Star Trek."

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is based on the years that Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise, following Pike, Science Officer Spock (Ethan Peck), and Number One (Rebecca Romijn) during the years before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise as they explore new worlds around the galaxy. The streaming series also stars Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La'an Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas, and Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M'Benga. The second season also featured the return of special guest star Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk and new addition Carol Kane in a recurring role as Pelia. Cillian O'Sullivan (In From The Cold) has been tapped for the recurring guest star role of Dr. Roger Korby, and Martin Quinn's Scotty has been upped to a series regular.

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment. Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners. Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet serve as executive producers in addition to Alonso Myers, Aaron Baiers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth

