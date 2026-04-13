Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: Supernatural, The Rookie

The Rookie/Supernatural Surprise "Crossover" with Ackles & Padalecki

Yes, Supernatural stars Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki appeared in tonight's episode of ABC's The Rookie - you weren't imagining it.

Article Summary Supernatural stars Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki cameoed in The Rookie's latest episode as themselves.

The appearance was part of a mockumentary-style episode featuring a 90s case involving demon cults.

Padalecki and Ackles delivered a humorous Zoom segment, having fun with their demon-slaying TV legacy.

This unexpected Supernatural crossover delighted fans and brought a meta twist to The Rookie’s storyline.

Well, this was definitely the crossover that we didn't see coming. During tonight's episode of ABC and Showrunner Alexi Hawley's Nathan Fillion-starring The Rookie, a mockumentary episode featuring a case from the 90s brings us a very surprising crossover with Supernatural. Or, to be more precise, a crossover with the folks who brought the long-running series to life. At this point, we're giving you a warning about minor spoilers for the episode ahead: while it touches on a moment, we're not giving away what led up to it or how the episode ended.

In S08E15: "Survive The Streets," a documentary crew (including Hawley) is working on a profile of retired LAPD detective Rich Rowley, who was investigating a possible demon-worshipping murder cult in the 90s. At one point, we learn that Rowley was a fan of the show Supernatural – so guess who makes an appearance via Zoom to answer some questions? Yup, Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki, who get hit with a great KPop Demon Hunters comparison/joke about portraying demon slayers before offering what info that they could. Ackles didn't look thrilled, while Padalecki could see the point. It seems Rowley had met them at a convention and had a lot of questions about an episode focused on the demon Malaphus (Rowley was "a different beast altogether": Ackles). Of course, there wasn't much they could tell him, with Ackles pointing out that they weren't the ones who wrote the scripts.

Here's a look at the clip that Clif Kosterman shared on Instagram on Monday night, sharing the very cool moment:

John Nolan (Nathan Fillion), once the oldest rookie in the LAPD, now uses his life experience, determination and sense of humor to keep up with rookies 20+ years his junior. John and the team must navigate the intense, unpredictable nature of their jobs and personal challenges, while uplifting the next generation of first responders.

The series stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez, and Deric Augustine as Miles Penn.

Alexi Hawley is the creator and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Bill Norcross, Brynn Malone, Moira Kirland, Bill Roe, and Jon Steinberg are executive producers on the series. Lionsgate Television produces the series in partnership with 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

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