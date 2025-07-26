Posted in: Conventions, Events, Paramount+, Pop Culture, san diego comic con, TV | Tagged: star trek, strange new worlds

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4 Teaser: Pike Gets "Felt" Up

Capt. Pike's a puppet in the teaser for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4. Plus, a poster for S03E04: "A Space Adventure Hour."

Article Summary Strange New Worlds Season 4 teaser debuts at Comic-Con, showing Captain Pike as a puppet after an apparent transporter mishap

Jim Henson's Creature Shop created the puppets, with Jordan Canning directing the unique episode for Paramount+

Season 3 rolls out bold new adventures, genres, and a mysterious holodeck case for La'An in "A Space Adventure Hour"

Executive producer Akiva Goldsman teases adventure, high drama, big action, and unexpected twists for the Enterprise crew ahead

The third season of Paramount+'s Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, and Ethan Peck-starring Star Trek: Strange New Worlds may have just gotten underway, but that doesn't mean it's too early for a look at Season 4. That's what fans got today, courtesy of Paramount+'s "Star Trek" Universe panel during San Diego Comic-Con – and it involved puppets. "There might have been an unexpected and terrible transporter accident," teased executive producer Akiva Goldsman on the stage at Hall H after screening a teaser of a puppet version of Mount's Pike (which you can check out above), wondering where everyone went. "Which might have had some unexpected felt-like effects." The puppets were created by Jim Henson's Creature Shop for the episode, with Jordan Canning (Fragile Rock: Back to the Rock) directing.

In addition, we have a teaser poster for S03E04: "A Space Adventure Hour" (When La'An (Christina Chong) tests a prototype holodeck with a fictional case only she can solve, the consequences of failure get greater and greater, with the Enterprise hanging in the balance) – while those who attended were treated to a surprise advance screening of the Jonathan Frakes-directed, murder mystery-themed episode. The episode will be available to stream for free starting Thursday, July 31, through Wednesday, August 6, on Pluto TV, Paramount+ channels on Amazon, Apple, and Roku, the Free Content Hub on Paramount+, and the Paramount+ YouTube channel.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3

In season three, when we reconnect with the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise, still under the command of Captain Pike, they face the conclusion of season two's harrowing encounter with the Gorn. But new life and civilizations await, including a villain that will test our characters' grit and resolve. An exciting twist on classic "Star Trek," season three takes characters both new and beloved to new heights and dives into thrilling adventures of faith, duty, romance, comedy, and mystery with varying genres never before seen on any other "Star Trek."

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is based on the years that Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise, following Pike, Science Officer Spock (Ethan Peck), and Number One (Rebecca Romijn) during the years before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise as they explore new worlds around the galaxy. The streaming series also stars Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La'an Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas, and Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M'Benga. The second season also featured the return of special guest star Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk and new addition Carol Kane in a recurring role as Pelia. Cillian O'Sullivan (In From The Cold) has been tapped for the recurring guest star role of Dr. Roger Korby, and Martin Quinn's Scotty has been upped to a series regular.

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment. Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners. Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet serve as executive producers in addition to Alonso Myers, Aaron Baiers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!