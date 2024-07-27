Posted in: Conventions, Events, Paramount+, Pop Culture, san diego comic con, streaming, TV | Tagged: paramount, sdcc, star trek

Star Trek: Tawny Newsome, Justin Simien Developing Live-Action

Justin Simien and Tawny Newsome are developing a new live-action comedy series for Paramount+that's set in the "Star Trek" Universe.

Today's "Star Trek" panel during San Diego Comic-Con 2024 (SDCC 2024) brought news of a new live-action comedy set in the franchise's universe, with Justin Simien (Dear White People, The Haunted Mansion) and "Lower Decks" star and "Starfleet Academy" writer Tawny Newsome in development on the project for Paramount+. Here's a look at the overview that was released: "In this live-action comedy, Federation Outsiders serving a gleaming resort planet find out their day-to-day exploits are being broadcast to the entire quadrant." Simien, Newsome, and "Star Trek" EP Alex Kurtzman are set to write and executive produce the series. Produced by CBS Studios, Aaron Baiers, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth will also serve as executive producers.

Meanwhile, here's a look at what's ahead for Newsome when Star Trek: Lower Decks returns for its fifth and final season this October, followed by the official overview that was released earlier today:

In season five of 'Star Trek: Lower Decks,' the crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos is tasked with closing "space potholes" – subspace rifts which are causing chaos in the Alpha Quadrant. Pothole duty would be easy for Jr. Officers Mariner, Boimler, Tendi, and Rutherford…if they didn't also have to deal with an Orion war, furious Klingons, diplomatic catastrophes, murder mysteries, and scariest of all: their own career aspirations. This upcoming season on Paramount+ is a celebration of this underdog crew who are dangerously close to being promoted out of the lower decks and into strange new Starfleet roles.

Star Trek: Lower Decks is produced by CBS' Eye Animation Productions, CBS Studios' animation arm; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment. Secret Hideout's Alex Kurtzman, Roddenberry Entertainment's Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth, and Katie Krentz (219 Productions) serve as executive producers alongside creator and showrunner Mike McMahan. Aaron Baiers (Secret Hideout), who brought McMahan to the project, also serves as an executive producer. Titmouse (Big Mouth), the Emmy Award-winning independent animation production company, serves as the animation studio for the series.

