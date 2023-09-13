Posted in: Star Trek, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: Episode 2, paramount, star trek, very short treks

Star Trek: very Short Treks E02: Spock Doesn't Get How "Bloopers" Work

Here's Star Trek: very Short Treks Episode 2: "Holiday Party," starring Bruce Horak, Ethan Peck, Celia Rose Gooding, Doug Jones & more!

Thanks to Star Trek Day, viewers were treated to the first "episode" of Star Trek: very Short Treks, an all-new series of promotional spots done in the style of "Star Trek: The Animated Series" and featuring some fan-favorite characters voiced by cast members from across the Star Trek universe. After getting a sense of the wonderfully twisted humor with an official trailer, "Skin a Cat" convinced us that there needs to be a campaign to make this into a series. And those cries won't get any louder with this week's edition, "Holiday Party." With Bruce Horak (Hemmer), Ethan Peck (Spock), Bonnie Gordon (Communications Officer, Engineer, Crying Ensign), Eric Bauza (Red Shirt, Lieutenant, Ensign), Celia Rose Gooding (Uhura), Gia Sandhu (T'Pring), and Doug Jones (Saru) coming aboard for this one, we get a look at what it would be like if Spock had to put together a proper party to celebrate First Contact Day. Let's just say that he has an interesting definition of "bloopers"…

Stemming from creative consultant Casper Kelly (Too Many Cooks, Star Trek: Short Treks), the second animated spot launched today, exclusively on StarTrek.com and the official Star Trek YouTube channel – with three additional animated spots rolling out weekly on Wednesdays through October 4 at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET. Now, here's a look at "Holiday Party " (and here's a look at what's to come: September 20 – "Worst Contact," September 27 – "Holograms, All the Way Down," and October 4 – "Walk, Don't Run"):

Created by Kelly and produced by Awesome Inc., Star Trek: very Short Treks is executive produced by Kelly & Ashley Kohler. Brandon Betts serves as supervising producer, with Hawkins producing. Now, here's a look back at the official trailer:

