Star Trek: Voyager Star Wang Thanks McMahan for "Lower Decks" Return

Garrett Wang (Star Trek: Voyager) thanked "Lower Decks" creator Mike McMahan for his (long overdue) return as Harry Kim - and his variants.

If there's been a Star Trek series that's been a true love letter to the franchise, it's Mike McMahan's animated comedy Lower Decks. As we approach the series' final episode on December 19th, short of a reprieve from a Q or a Paramount executive, the penultimate episode, "Fissure Quest," saw the return of some major fan favorites across almost every pre-Paramount+ era series from The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, Voyager, and Enterprise. As fans of the UPN series found out from the trailer, we saw one of the last holdouts from the series finally make his return to the franchise with Garrett Wang, reprising not only his role as beloved Ensign Harry Kim but his variants too. The actor took to social media to thank the man who helped make it possible.

Star Trek: Voyager Star Garrett Wang on the Kim Multiverse

"It only took 23 years since the ending of Voyager to finally see Harry Kim again lol. The multiple years of absence are somewhat compensated for by the appearance of multiple Harrys in the newest Lower Decks episode "Fissure Quest" Thanks [Mike McMahan]! #StarTrekLowerDecks," Wang wrote on social media. Making his debut in the 1994 ABC sitcom All-American Girl in 1994, Wang would land his big break on Voyager, which was the fourth live-action Star Trek series, appearing in all 168 episodes during its run from 1995-2001.

The running gag among the fanbase is that despite Kim's valiant service onboard the U.S.S. Voyager, he remained an ensign to the end of the series as the ship made its way home. In "Fissure Quest," Captain William Boimler (Jack Quaid) is tasked to make sure the timelines stay intact when they find a rogue ship transporting through various realities. William is the transporter clone of Prime universe's Brad Boimler (Quaid), but is tasked to keep things in order along for the ride are T'Pol (Enterprise's Jolene Blalock), Elim Garak (DS9's Andrew Robinson), ship's EMH Dr. Julien Bashir (DS9's Alexander Siddig), and Curzon Dax (Fred Tatasciore).

In "Fissure Quest," we're introduced to one such Kim, who's finally promoted to lieutenant and led to a room full of other Ensign Kim's. In the current streamer era, we've seen other Voyager alum returns with Kate Mulgrew, Robert Beltran, and Robert Picardo in the animated series Prodigy, Tim Russ and Jeri Ryan in the live-action Picard, and Robert Duncan McNeill on Lower Decks. Ethan Phillips returned for Short Treks. The only cast members we've yet seen return are Roxann Dawson and Jennifer Lien. Wang, who's not as active as he once was, currently hosts the Star Trek-themed The Delta Flyers podcast with McNeill.

It only took 23 years since the ending of Voyager to finally see Harry Kim again lol. The multiple years of absence are somewhat compensated for by the appearance of multiple Harrys in the newest Lower Decks episode "Fissure Quest" Thanks @MikeMcMahanTM !#StarTrekLowerDecks pic.twitter.com/aEp6l8e80R — Garrett Wang (@GarrettRWang) December 12, 2024 Show Full Tweet

