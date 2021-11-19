Star Wars: Ahsoka Reportedly Casts Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren

A little less than a month, reports surfaced that Hayden Christensen would be "skywalking" around Lucasfilm and Disney+'s streaming "Star Wars" universe for more than just Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi, bringing his Anakin Skywalker to the upcoming Rosario Dawson-starring live-action limited series Star Wars: Ahsoka. Now comes the news that another familiar name from the "Star Wars" multimedia universe is joining the series. Deadline Hollywood is reporting exclusively that Natasha Liu Bordizzo (The Society, Day Shift) has been cast as a lead opposite Dawson on the project reportedly in the role of Sabine Wren from the animated series Star Wars Rebels (though reps from Lucasfilm and Bordizzo did not reply to DH's request for an official comment). With Dave Filoni writing & executive producing with Jon Favreau and production looking to kick off in March 2022, the series is set five years after Return of the Jedi and will continue the story of Ahsoka Tano's journey.

Originally voiced by Tiya Sircaris in the animated series, Sabine Wren is a young Mandalorian warrior, graffiti artist, Imperial Academy dropout, and former bounty hunter with masterclass skill levels when it comes to weapons and blowing things up. In the series finale of Star Wars Rebels, Ahsoka and Sabine Wren were last seen together taking off after a Purrgil-abducted Ezra Bridger so if this casting news is true? We can only imagine the number of "Rebels" fans out there who will be looking to "Ahsoka" for some answers. Making her screen debut in Netflix's Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny, Bordizzo would go on to star in the streaming service's series The Society. On the feature film side, movie watchers will recognize her from 2019's Crazy About You, going on to star in other film projects that include The Voyeurs, Detective Chinatown 2, Guns Akimbo, and Hotel Mumbai.