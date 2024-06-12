Star Wars: Andor Shooting at Old Bank Of England Buildings in Bristol

Posted in: Disney+, Preview, Star Wars, TV | Tagged: andor, bristol

Star Wars: Andor has been shooting pick-ups at the Old Bank Of England buildings in Bristol this week... all part of their 60s/70s vibe

Today, Bleeding Cool gets reports that Star Wars: Andor is shooting pick-ups at the Old Bank of England building on Wine Street in Bristol, England. The building has been derelict for years and has had no roof or windows for years, but it has a seventies vibe inside that seems very appropriate for the show. It was previously used to shoot the BBC TV show Being Human, as well as Casualty, Skins, Showtrial, and The Outlaws.

The buildings that came before the Old Bank of England were bombed in the war and the site was used as a car park until it was leased to the Bank Of England in the sixties, which built deep-level vaults to store gold bullion underneath the new buildings. They left in the nineties, and fellow tenant Lloyds Bank left in 2020. The buildings were bought by one property developer, which promised a redevelopment plan, but these were rejected, and the building is planned to be demolished later this year. So don't expect this location to return for any subsequent seasons of Star Wars: Andor. And not just because there are no subsequent seasons of Star Wars: Andor.

Previous examples of British architecture used for filming Andor include The Barbican Centre in London and the Twickenham Stadium, all buildings built in and around the time that Star Wars was filmed. There is a certain brutalist but stylish sixties/seventies vibe to them all. Take a look inside at the website Whatever's Left and see what you can spot when the show makes it to air. Doesn't look like it needs much set dressing.

Created by Tony Gilroy for Disney+ and starring Diego Luna, Andor is a direct prequel to the Star Wars film Rogue One, itself a direct prequel to the original Star Wars. Andor follows thief-turned-rebel spy Cassian Andor during five years depicting how he becomes radicalized against the Empire and helped form the Rebel Alliance. The second and final season has been delayed (hence the pick-ups this week) and is expected to be released in 2025.

