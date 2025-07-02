Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: blues brothers, z2 comics

A Lost Blues Brothers Album Available Only With The Graphic Novel

A lost Blues Brothers album of live recordings to be made available only with the Blues Brothers graphic novel from Z2 Comics

The recordings feature John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd backed by Booker T. & the M.G.'s and SNL band members.

Judy Belushi Pisano unearthed 13 never-before-heard tracks, pressed on exclusive "royal blue" vinyl.

The graphic novel, set in the '90s, is co-written by relatives of Aykroyd and Belushi and features new adventures.

An archival recording of John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd performing as the Blues Brothers live will be published as part of the new graphic novel, The Blues Brothers: The Escape of Joliet Jake, written by Dan Aykroyd's daughter Stella Ackroyd, Luke Pisano, the son of John Belushi's widow, Judy Belushi Pisano, and filmmaker and writer James Werner, and drawn by Felipe Sobriero and published by Z2 Comics.

The Lost Recordings, pressed on "royal blue" vinyl, is only available with the graphic novel. Judy Belushi Pisano recently rediscovered the live album, which features 13 previously unreleased recordings. The musicians backing up "Joliet" Jake E. Blues and Elwood J. Blues include members of Booker T. and the M.G.'s, the Bar-Kays, Howlin' Wolf's band, and the Saturday Night Live band at the time, including Steve Cropper, Donald "Duck" Dunn, Matt Murphy, and Paul Shaffer.

Dan Aykroyd, who provided editorial oversight and wrote a foreword for the graphic novel, says, "In this wonderful form of printed artistic expression, we get to continue the legend of Jake and Elwood and pass it forward in ways that film can't. This graphic novel keeps the spirit of the Blues Brothers alive; mischievous recidivists, musical outlaws who, above everything, care about the blues. The quest for the Briefcase, full of unearthed lyrics and music from the greats, is an honourable Grail. The Blues Brothers: The Escape of Joliet Jake is a passing of the legacy to the next generation, echoing the true heart of our original story — keeping alive what should not be forgotten."

"For fans of The Blues Brothers and classic mystery capers, a 1990s set graphic novel about a young detective, a runaway orphan, and a jailbreak that uncovers long lost secrets and legendary soul. The Blues Brothers – The Escape of Joliet Jake: It's 1997, almost two decades after the events in THE BLUES BROTHERS film and Chicago law enforcement is once again in pursuit of the notorious musical criminal, Jake Blues, after a mysterious jailbreak. On the case is Robert, an up and coming detective, whose world is turned upside down… While investigating, Robert receives a little help from Elwood Blues, and an unlikely partnership forms between Robert and Wolfie, an orphan from the Blues Brother's alma-mater, St. Helen's of the Blessed Shroud. Together, they unravel a web of mysteries tied to Blues Brothers adventures with Jake and Elwood that we've never seen before! Get back to the heart of recidivist mischief"

The Lost Album track list:

Side A

1. "Welcome"

2. "Flip, Flop & Fly"

3. "Hey Bartender"

4. "Messin' With the Kid"

5. "(I Got Everything I Need) Almost"

6. "Rubber Biscuit"

7. "Shot Gun Blues"

Side B

8. "I Don't Know"

9. "Groove Me"

10. "Excusez Moi Mon Cherie"

11. "Soul Man"

12. "B Movie Box Car Blues"

13. "Green Onions"

