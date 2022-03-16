Star Wars: Jackson Will "Lightsaber Left-Handed" for Mace Windu Return

It's no secret that Samuel L. Jackson has been feeling a little bit left out when it comes to the Star Wars resurgence, particularly when classic characters are seeing new life as Disney+ series with The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka Tano, and the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi. While his character Mace Windu met his presumed end trying to take down Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) during the events of Revenge of the Sith (2005), there are persistent fan theories that despite being thrown out of the building via Palpatine's force lightning after Anakin (Hayden Christensen) left him near incapacitated, there was never a body to confirm death. In a conversation with Josh Horowitz, host of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the subject came up again.

"They brought everybody back Sam," Horowitz asked. "What's going on? The 'Obi-Wan' trailer just dropped the other day. Is Mace Windu alive out there somewhere with one hand?" Jackson started off making a reference to an earlier role in Jurassic Park as technician Arnold who ended up as "dino-chow" with only an arm to be discovered by Dr. Ellie Satler (Laura Dern) trying to turn the power back on to the theme park. "Yes, somewhere," he began. "Some way I think about the dude from Jurassic Park. He's somewhere riding around on a velociraptor with one arm. He's just on the island [mimes steering] riding raptors."

Star Wars Hypocrisy

Horowitz persisted in focusing back on the topic, "Should I hold out hope for Mace?" Jackson brought up his co-star Bryce Dallas Howard, who also happens to be featured in the same dinosaur franchise in Jurassic World and is directing "Star Wars" TV shows for Disney+. "There's a huge history with people with one hand returning in Star Wars," he explained. "The only person I ever said that to about coming back was Bryce Dallas Howard, who I did a movie with and she directs episodes of The Mandalorian. I'm like, 'So you think you'd be able to hook a brother up? You like me, right? Put me back in. Put me in coach! I'm ready! I'll learn to lightsaber left-handed.'" One question that still hasn't been answered, which perhaps will be in The Mandalorian season three or Ahsoka is: who saved Grogu from Order 66?