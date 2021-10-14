Secret Invasion: Samuel L. Jackson Gets Back Into His Nick Fury Groove

Even with Marvel Studios and Disney+'s upcoming live-action series Hawkeye taking aim on the holiday season starting next month, it's never too early to start looking to 2022 and beyond. One of those projects is Secret Invasion, with Samuel L. Jackson reprising his MCU role as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn reprising his role as the Skrull Talos from Captain Marvel. The series focuses on the pair as they investigate a faction of Skrulls who've been living on Earth for years- and could be some familiar MCU faces viewers have grown to know and love. Reportedly, Jackson and Mendelsohn are Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman, Killian Scott, and Christopher McDonald. But as is the case, 98% certain isn't the same as 100% confirmed so for now they stay on the "reportedly" side. But we do know Jackson will be in it and based on his Instagram post from earlier? He's back in Nick Fury mode and ready to kick some righteous ass in the name of protecting Earth.

"Time to get back in the groove. Happy to be back on the attack!#secretinvasion#fuckthatsnap#backwithafury," Jackson wrote as the caption to the post that also included a look at Jackson rockin' a "Fury/Snap" t-shirt- which you can check out below:

So about those rumors of Chloe Bennet reprising her Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. role as Daisy Johnson for the new series? From what Bennet had to say last month, it's not happening. It's a rumor that's been building for some time, but it's also one that Bennet has tried to ignore. But based on her Instagram Stories video from last month, the questions had built up to "hundreds of messages" a day to the point where Bennet needed to clarify that she was "not at all, even a little bit" involved with Secret Invasion (even admitting she wasn't exactly sure what "Secret Invasion" was.

"I have avoided saying anything like this in general, on social media or whatever, because I thought maybe it would blow over, but it has not. I am in no way attached or involved, even at all or a little bit, in the 'Secret Invasion' Marvel thing," Bennet explained in her video post. "I honestly don't even know really what that is … I am only coming on here to say this because it has gotten to the point that every day I'm getting hundreds of messages about this … I'm now getting like approached in person. Today it was in the tampon aisle at Target … So I figured I would just clear the air."