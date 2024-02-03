Posted in: Disney+, Star Wars, TV | Tagged: ahmed best, carl weathers, disney, giancarlo esposito, katee sackhoff, mark hamill, ming-na wen, Pedro Pascal, Robert Rodirguez, star wars, The Mandalorian

Star Wars Universe Remembers Carl Weathers: Hamill, Pascal & More

Mark Hamill, Pedro Pascal, Ahmed Best, Ming-Na Wen & more from the Star Wars universe paid tribute to The Mandalorian's Carl Weathers.

While Carl Weathers never played a Jedi in the Star Wars universe, he was cast as bounty hunter-turned-magistrate Greef Carga in the Disney+ series The Mandalorian. The late actor, who passed on Thursday at the age of 76, was the living embodiment of the Light side of the Force inspiring everyone around him, among them is Ahmed Best. Originally playing the CG character and Gungan, Jar Jar Binks, Best made his return to the franchise, making his live-action debut as Kelleran Beq, the Jedi who saved Grogu from Order 66 during the events of 2005's Revenge of the Sith as revealed in The Mandalorian season three.

Ahmed Best on How Carl Weathers Helped Give Him Strength to Return to Star Wars for The Mandalorian

Best, who faced the ire of fans during his time in the prequels as Jar Jar, took to social media to pay tribute to Weathers on Instagram. "I'm struggling with this one today. This is hard. Carl has always been a hero of mine since I was a child. I never thought I would ever be directed by him let alone have the honor to call him a friend. As an artist, he was so generous with his wisdom and respect for the art of acting. He gave me golden nuggets that I will treasure and use for the rest of my life. As a director, he was the one who gave me the space, grace, time, and guidance to come to life. He saw how nervous I was to be back in #starwars and gave me the strength and confidence to perform. Every conversation and text message after was bathed in love, mentorship, and support. Love you my brother #carlweathers. I will miss you. We will miss you. Rest in Power. ❤️ @disney @starwars @lucasfilm #starwars @themandalorian #themandalorian #jedi #kelleranbeq #apollocreed #rocky #livinginamerica"

Weathers directed two episodes of the Disney+ series, the second was the season three episode "Chapter 20: The Foundling" which revealed who saved Grogu to help set the series in motion. Series star Pedro Pascal (Din Djarin), director Robert Rodriguez, Ming-Na Wen (Fennec Shand), Katee Sackhoff (Bo-Katan Kryze), Giancarlo Esposito (Moff Gideon), Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker), and the Peter Mayhew Foundation.

Will miss the great Carl Weathers who I was very fortunate to work with on several occasions.

A very kind and generous person. His performances were always electrifying and he was also a terrific director of both stage and screen. pic.twitter.com/acvLd7yxXu — Robert Rodriguez (@Rodriguez) February 2, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Carl Weathers has passed away. The Mandalorian star and son of New Orleans was 76 years old. Through every interaction we had with Carl we knew he was a man of honor and had a warm sense of humor lighting up any room he was in. Our most heartfelt condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/mjb5XCcbgX — Peter Mayhew Foundation (@TheWookieeRoars) February 2, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!