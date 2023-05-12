The Mandalorian: Favreau, Filoni on Ahmed Best's Kelleran Beq Future The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau and co-executive producer Dave Filoni discussed Ahmed Best's scenes & his future as Jedi Kelleran Beq.

One of the biggest questions surrounding The Mandalorian was who saved the foundling Grogu during the events of 2005's Revenge of the Sith during Order 66, the Jedi purge order from Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid). Once loyal clone troopers attempted to cull every single Jedi across the galaxy, and there were a few that escaped, including Din Djarin's (Pedro Pascal) traveling companion. Helping him escape was Jedi Kelleran Beq, played by Saga trilogy films star Ahmed Best, who originally played the CG Gungan character Jar Jar Binks. The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau and co-executive producer Dave Filoni spoke to Entertainment Weekly via their Degobah Dispatch podcast on the possibility of seeing Best's live-action future as Beq.

Ahmed Best's Star Wars Future on The Mandalorian

"It's always a possibility," Filoni said. "We love Ahmed, and he did such a great job. It was a real thrill for us to get him involved." He recalled pitching the return. "We talked with him about it. We come up with these ideas and we think: Who might work with it? We make sure before we get too far to bring them into the process, so it's not just like, 'Here's who you're going to play.' It's like, 'What do you think of this? We want you to be this person. What are your thoughts on it?' [We try to] make it a real collaboration and think it's really key to the success of it."

Favreau said some of the work was already set up to an extent for the character by the Disney+ game show that Best hosts. "He had done a lot of work on that character of Kelleran Beq for Jedi Temple Challenge," Favreau said. "So he's been involved with Star Wars all the way through and definitely had formulated this character. And we love to draw from all of Star Wars and even things that aren't canon. If they feel right, we'll pull 'em in. And now that character exists squarely in Star Wars canon."

Given the uncertain fate in the flashback sequence, there's hope to tell more of Beq's story. "I think people dig seeing that character. I want to learn more about that character," Favreau said. Best already made his Star Wars live-action debut coincidentally as Achk Med-Beq in a cameo on Coruscant in 2002's Attack of the Clones, the second episode of the Saga films; whether he's related to Kelleran is up for speculation. For more, including Filoni breaking down Best's scene in The Mandalorian and more, you can check out the interview here.