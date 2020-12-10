Star Wars: Visions, Lando, The Acolyte, A Droid Story Announced

When the bigwigs at The Walt Disney Company Investors' Day said that there would be big news coming regarding the "Star Wars" universe, they weren't kidding. Along with news on the other series you've seen reported on earlier, here's a look at what's on tap for the future.

Star Wars: Visions: A series of original animated short films that celebrate the galaxy through the lens of the world's best Japanese anime creators (set to debut in 2021 to Disney+).

Lando: The galaxy's favorite scoundrel, Lando Calrissian, will return in this brand-new event series for Disney+, with Justin Simien in the early stages of development on the project.

The Acolyte: Leslye Headland (Russian Doll) brings a new "Star Wars" series to Disney+, one that's a mystery-thriller that takes viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era.

A Droid Story: Lucasfilm Animation is teaming up with Lucasfilm's visual effects team, Industrial Light & Magic, to develop a special "Star Wars" adventure for Disney+. This epic journey will introduce us to a new hero guided by R2-D2 and C-3PO.

Behind the camera, Peyton Reed (Ant-Man), Robert Rodriguez (Sin City), cast member Carl Weathers, Rick Famuyiwa (Dope), Bryce Dallas Howard (Dads), and Sam Hargrave (Extraction) will be sharing time with series creator Jon Favreau and executive producer Dave Filoni in The Mandalorian director's chair. While the second season of Disney+'s live-action Star Wars spinoff series appears to have gotten off relatively light compared to many COVID-19-impacted productions, Favreau was asked if new health and safety guidelines would make it difficult starting up production on a (for now) hypothetical third season and if he had concerns. As Favreau sees it, the series' reliance on virtual sets/scenes and distance-based production actually lends itself pretty naturally to the "new norms" on sets now:

"The fact that the set is much more contained is a benefit because you can limit the number of people. A lot of the people controlling it are doing it remotely from what we call the Brain Bar, which is a bank of gaming computers, essentially. The amount of people near the camera could be much smaller than [usual]. We also shoot a lot outside, which is helpful, too. We build to a moment in filming more like an animated production, where we have a lot of storyboards, a lot of discussions, and scouting in virtual reality. We use cinematic tools in VR much the same way we did for The Lion King and The Jungle Book. A lot of times the actors you are seeing on the screen aren't actually there on set."