Star Wars: Visions Vol. 3 Set for October 2025 Premiere: SWCJ 2025

Debuting October 29th, check out the details released about Star Wars: Visions Volume 3 during Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025 earlier.

It was back in November 2024 when Lucasfilm and Disney+ announced that another round of unique "visions" would be hitting "Star Wars" fans' screens this year. The third volume of Star Wars: Visions consists of nine short films and is returning to its anime roots in a very big way. The nine anime studios locked in for the third go-around include the returning Kamikaze Douga ("The Duel"), Kinema Citrus Co. ("The Village Bride), Production I.G. ("The Ninth Jedi"), and Studio Trigger ("The Twins, 'The Elder"). In addition, five new anime studios have come aboard the third volume – Anima (Sand Land), David Production (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure), Polygon Pictures (Your Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man; Star Wars: The Clone Wars), Project Studio Q (Evangelion: 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon A Time), and WIT Studio (Vinland Saga; Attack On Titan). Five months later, we're learning a lot more about what the animated anthology series has to offer – and we have the third and final day of Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025 to thank for that. Spoiler? "Star Wars: Visions" Volume 3 arrives on October 29, 2025.

First up, "The Duel," "The Village Bride," and "The Ninth Jedi" will all see their respective stories continue this season. Kamikaze Douga's Takanobu Mizuno, Kinematic Citrus Co.'s Hitoshi Haga, and Production I.G's Naoyoshi Shiotani joined EP James Waugh for the presentation, with each taking the opportunity to tease their respective efforts. Mizuno offered a look at "The Duel: Payback," noting that the Ronin will be dealing with a Jedi Grand Master with whom they apparently have "some history with." Haga noted that "The Lost Ones" (a follow-up to "The Village Bride" will spotlight the fallout and impact of Order 66, and the toll that the slaughter of the Jedi had on their loved ones who were left to mourn them. Shiotani offered a look at "The Ninth Jedi: Child of Hope," as Lah Kara's Jedi story is further explored.

Masaki Tachibana (Kinema Citrus Co.) brought along a first-look preview of "Yuko's Treasure," spotlighting a young orphan and their caretaker droid, Billie. "The Smuggler" director Masahiko Osaka offered a look at what Studio Trigger had to offer, with the short film introducing a new world to the "Star Wars" universe. The rollout continued with a look at WIT Studios' "The Bounty Hunters," which was presented by director Munich Yamamoto. Project Studio Q offered a look at "The Song of Four Wings" from Hirotoshi Kobayashi, a tale involving princesses, "lots of mechs," and much more. Polygon Pictures and Tadahiro Yoshira offered a look at "The Bird of Paradise," which explores how the Force and the power of faith come into play in a society. David Productions co-producer Jacob Ayers offered a look at some attention-grabbing takes on stormtrooper designs from "Black" before screening a look at the episode for those attending.

Produced by Lucasfilm, Disney+'s Star Wars: Visions Volume 3 is executive-produced by James Waugh, Josh Rimes, Jacqui Lopez, and Justin Leach. Flannery Huntley and Kanako Shirasaki are set as producers.

