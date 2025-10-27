Posted in: Disney+, Movies, TV | Tagged: star wars, star wars visions

Star Wars: Visions Volume 3 Offers BTS Look at "The Duel: Payback"

With Lucasfilm's Star Wars: Visions Volume 3 hitting this week, here's how Kamikaze Douga and ANIMA's "The Duel: Payback" came together.

Article Summary Star Wars: Visions Volume 3 debuts on Disney+ on Oct. 29th, featuring nine new animated shorts by top studios.

Go behind the scenes of Kamikaze Douga and ANIMA's "The Duel: Payback" with a special filmmaker featurette.

Ronin faces the Grand Master in a story of unexpected allies and deadly revenge.

Discover new stories and creative visions from studios like TRIGGER, Kinema Citrus, WIT Studio, and more.

This week, Lucasfilm and Disney+'s Star Wars: Visions returns for Volume 3, and we're getting a look at how one of the nine chapters became a reality. In the featurette "Visions Filmmaker Focus: 'The Duel: Payback,'" viewers are taken behind the scenes to see how the Takanobu Mizuno-directed animated short for a deeper dive into how Kamikaze Douga and ANIMA made the magic happen. It's a tale of surprise allies and deadly revenge as Ronin takes on the Jedi known as the Grand Master.

David Production – "BLACK" (Directed by Shinya Ohira): A psychedelic battle between past and present, light and dark, and life and death plays out in the haunted psyche of an Imperial trooper who is on the cusp of defeat.

Kamikaze Douga + ANIMA – "The Duel: Payback" (Directed by Takanobu Mizuno): With the help of some unexpected allies, Ronin faces off against his greatest foe – a twisted Jedi known as the Grand Master who is bent on revenge.

Kinema Citrus – "The Lost Ones" (Directed by Hitoshi Haga): After assisting refugees escape a natural disaster, an incognito F is forced to confront the ghosts of her past when their refugee ship is intercepted by the Empire.

Kinema Citrus – "Yuko's Treasure" (Directed by Masaki Tachibana): A sheltered orphan teams with a street rat kid to rescue his droid caregiver and find a long lost treasure.

Polygon Pictures – "The Bird of Paradise" (Directed by Tadahiro Yoshihira): After she is blinded in battle, a hot-headed Jedi padawan must undergo a series of spiritual trials in order to overcome the temptation of the Dark Side.

Production I.G – "The Ninth Jedi: Child of Hope" (Directed by Naoyoshi Shiotani): Pursued by Jedi Hunters and blasted adrift into space, Kara encounters a seemingly abandoned ship tended to by a mysterious droid.

Project Studio Q – "The Song of Four Wings" (Directed by Hiroyasu Kobayashi): A princess-turned-rebel protects a child from the might of the Empire on a snowbound planet.

TRIGGER – "The Smuggler" (Directed by Masahiko Otsuka): A smuggler, desperate for a quick payday, agrees to take on a job to bring a wanted young prince to safety as the Empire pursues.

WIT Studio – "The Bounty Hunter" (Directed by Junichi Yamamoto): A rogue bounty hunter takes on a job for a shady industrialist that has unexpected consequences for her and her droid.

During the presentation (and during the Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025 livestream), a preview reel was shown that featured the voices of Ami Maeshima, Yasuko Hatori, Takako Honda, Yume Miyamoto, Makoto Koichi, and Chinatsu Akasaki from the Original Language cast, and George Takei, Sonoya Mizuno, Nick Kishiyama, Lincoln Bonilla, Jimmie Yamaguchi, Mike Bodie, and Stephanie Hsu from the English dub. Lucasfilm produces Disney+'s Star Wars: Visions Volume 3, which is executive produced by James Waugh, Josh Rimes, Jacqui Lopez, and Justin Leach. Flannery Huntley and Kanako Shirasaki are set to produce.

