Star Wars: Visions Volume 3 Set for 2025; 5 New Anime Studios Join

Disney+'s Star Wars: Visions Volume 3 was confirmed for 2025, with nine anime studios aboard - including Production I.G, TRIGGER, ANIMA, WIT Studio, and more.

Lucasfilm and Disney+ will offer "Star Wars" fans some uniquely new "Visions" next year. Disney announced that Star Wars: Visions will be back for a third volume consisting of nine shorts – and it's returning to its anime roots. The nine anime studios locked in for the third go-around include the returning Kamikaze Douga, Kinema citrus Co., Production I.G, and TRIGGER. In addition, five new anime studios will be coming aboard this season – ANIMA (in co-production with Kamikaze Douga), David Production, Polygon Pictures, Project Studio Q, and WIT Studio. Though the animated series is locked in for 2025, no specific date or timeframe was released – with details on the respective shorts still to come.

Star Wars: Visions Volume 2: A Look Back

The studios in play for Volume 2 included El Guiri (Spain), Cartoon Saloon (Ireland), Punkrobot (Chile), Aardman (United Kingdom), Studio Mir (South Korea), Studio La Cachette (France), 88 Pictures (India), D'art Shtajio (Japan), and Triggerfish (South Africa) – with D'Art Shtajio's short was created in collaboration with Lucasfilm Ltd. (United States). Here's a look back at the official trailer, followed by a rundown of the chapters from the second volume:

"Sith": El Guiri/Writer-director: Rodrigo Blaas (Trollhunters, Alma); "Screecher's Reach": Cartoon Saloon/Director: Paul Young (Puffin Rock, Dorg Van Dango); "In the Stars": Punkrobot/Writer-director: Gabriel Osorio (Flipos, Muelin y Perlita); "I Am Your Mother": Aardman/Director: Magdalena Osinska (Wallace & Gromit's "The Great Sofa Caper" & "Share the Orange"); "Journey to the Dark Head": Studio Mir/Director: Hyeong Geun Park (Dota: Dragon's Blood: Book 3, Lookism); "The Spy Dancer": Studio La Cachette/Writer-director: Julien Chheng (Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal, Ernest and Celestine: A Trip to Gibberitia); "The Bandits of Golak": 88 Pictures/Director: Ishan Shukla (Schirkoa, Schirkoa); "The Pit": D'art Shtajio and Lucasfilm Ltd./Writer-director-executive producer: LeAndre Thomas (The Mandalorian, Obi-Wan Kenobi) & Co-director: Justin Ridge (Star Wars Resistance, Avatar: The Last Airbender); "Aau's Song": Triggerfish/Writer-directors: Nadia Darries (Stick Man, Revolting Rhymes) and Daniel Clarke (Stick Man, and The Snail and the Whale).

