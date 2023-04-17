Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Short: Nash Has Some Serious Skills Set to hit screens on May 4th, here's the latest preview short for Disney+ & Disney Junior's animated Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures.

With the calendar inching ever-so-closer to Star Wars Day (May the 4th, in case you forgot), Disney+ & Disney Junior continue rolling out animated shorts introducing us to the world of Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures. Set during the High Republic era and the prime of the Jedi Order, the animated series follows Jedi younglings as they study the ways of the Force, explore the galaxy, help citizens and creatures in need, and learn valuable skills needed to become Jedi along the way. We won't bring up what happens… down the road. The cast includes Jamaal Avery, Jr. as Kai Brightstar, Juliet Donenfeld as Lys Solay, Dee Bradley Baker as Nubs, Emma Berman as Nash Durango, Jonathan Lipow as RJ-83, and Piotr Michael as Master Yoda – but it's Berman's Nash who gets the spotlight this time. In our updated rundown of what the series has to offer, you'll find a fifth short where our Young Jedi find themselves aboard Nash's starship, The Crimson Firehawk – and needing to leave the scene fast.

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures – The Shorts

With the original animated series set to hit Disney+ and Disney Junior on May 4th (of course), here's a look back at the official trailer and (now) five animated Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures shorts that have been released so far, introducing us to the show's main players:

Produced by Lucasfilm for Disney+ and Disney Junior, Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures is executive produced by Lucasfilm's James Waugh, Jacqui Lopez, and Josh Rimes. Michael Olson (Puppy Dog Pals) serves as showrunner and executive producer; Elliot M. Bour (Elena of Avalor) is supervising director and co-producer; Jeannine Hodson (Puppy Dog Pals) is producer; and Lamont Magee (Black Lightning) is consulting producer. The animated series' debut will also coincide with the return of the adult animated anthology series Star Wars: Visions for a second season. Now, here's a look back at the tweet confirming the series' premiere date: