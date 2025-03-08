Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: star trek, Starfleet Academy

Starfleet Academy Has "So Much Heart": Maslany on "Star Trek" Series

Starfleet Academy star Tatiana Maslany discusses joining the "Star Trek" family alongside Kerrice Brooks, Holly Hunter, and Paul Giamatti.

Article Summary Tatiana Maslany talks Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, praising the show's immense heart and stellar cast.

She shares her excitement about working with co-stars Holly Hunter, Paul Giamatti, and Kerrice Brooks.

Maslany highlights her admiration for Hunter, citing her performance in 'Broadcast News' as iconic.

Filming for Starfleet Academy has wrapped, with a second season already in development.

While we don't know if Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock will be calling Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters any time soon as Daredevil: Born Again rolls along, we do know that the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law star's next gig is just as epic as the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Star Trek as she joins the upcoming spinoff Star Trek: Starfleet Academy. While promoting her latest film in the horror thriller The Monkey, Maslany spoke with Collider about a few of her co-stars Kerrice Brooks, Holly Hunter, and Paul Giamatti.

Starfleet Academy Star Tatiana Maslany on Working with Brooks, Hunter, and Giamatti

"Oh my god, I love Kerrice! Kerrice is unbelievable. The whole cast, the whole set is people not like Kerrice—Kerrice is obviously very unique; no one's like her—but everyone is such a great character. There's so much heart in the show. I had such a blast working on it," Maslany shared. "Holly Hunter is my hero. I couldn't believe I got to work with her. 'Broadcast News' is, again, one of those performances that is just beyond. Paul Giamatti is a total delight." Starfleet Academy will feature an ensemble from newer faces to holdovers from Discovery as its second Star Trek series spinoff after Strange New Worlds, but set in the 32nd century.

New faces Bella Shepard, George Hawkins, Karim Diané, Zoë Steiner, Sandro Rosta, and Gina Yashere will play cadets and be joined by Discovery's Oded Fehr, Tig Notaro, and Mary Wiseman, reprising their respective roles as Fleet Admiral Charles Vance, Cmdr Jett Reno, and Lt. Sylvia Tilly. Voyager and Prodigy star Robert Picardo will reprise his role as The Doctor. Hunter will be the series' veteran lead, and Giamatti will play a series antagonist in a recurring role. Maslany's role hasn't been revealed, but it will also be recurring. Filming wrapped last month, and the second season is already in development. For more, including how her husband, Brendan Hines, helped get her into Star Trek before her casting and why Deep Space Nine connects to her in a deep way, you can check out the complete interview.

