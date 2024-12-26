Posted in: Clip, Movies, NEON | Tagged: osgood perkins, The Monkey

The Monkey: A Holiday Treat From Osgood Perkins, First Scene Released

NEON and director Osgood Perkins have released a holiday treat for horror fans: the first scene from the upcoming film The Monkey.

Article Summary Osgood Perkins delivers a chilling Stephen King adaptation with "The Monkey," set to release on February 21, 2025.

The first scene from "The Monkey" film, a holiday treat for horror lovers, is now available to watch on YouTube.

With stars like Theo James and Tatiana Maslany, the film aims to be a winter hit with a gripping horror experience.

Produced by James Wan, "The Monkey" combines arthouse vibes with intense horror, following the success of "Longlegs."

The Monkey is the next Stephen King adaptation heading to theaters, and as a holiday treat, NEON and director Osgood Perkins have released the first scene from the film. This film will star Theo James (The White Lotus), Tatiana Maslany (She-Hulk: Attorney at Law), Elijah Wood (The Lord Of The Rings), Christian Convery (Sweet Tooth), Colin O'Brien (Wonka), Rohan Campbell (The Hardy Boys) and Sarah Levy (Schitt's Creek), and is being produced by James Wan. Perkins again teams with NEON after the two found success together this past summer with the release of Longlegs. The first trailer was a smashing success, and this scene got everyone talking when it was released yesterday, as well.

The Monkey Is In Good Hands

"When twin brothers Hal and Bill discover their father's old monkey toy in the attic, a series of gruesome deaths start occurring all around them. The brothers decide to throw the monkey away and move on with their lives, growing apart over the years. But when the mysterious deaths begin again, the brothers must reunite to find a way to destroy the monkey for good before it takes the lives of everyone close to them." If you have not seen the first poster for the film, it is below, and it makes me so uncomfortable to look at that. I can't wait for the release to pass so I don't have to see it anymore.

I can't say that I have read this story, but I can say that this is a fantastic cast. Perkins made a name for himself this summer with the success of Longlegs, so The Monkey is going to be poised to be one of the breakout hits of the winter for sure. NEON is making a ton of noise in the horror space, and you better believe this will continue that trend. The vibe looks absolutely insane, like an arthouse version of Final Destination, and that is a mix I can get behind.

The Monkey will be released in theaters on February 21, 2025.

