Starfleet Academy: Notaro, Fehr, Wiseman, Picardo Join Series Cast

Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau's Star Trek: Starfleet Academy welcomes Tig Notaro, Oded Fehr, Mary Wiseman, and Robert Picardo to the cast.

When we learned that the "Star Trek" Universe was set to have a major presence during this weekend's San Diego Comic-Con 2024 (SDCC 2024), our expectations were high that we would be getting some deeper intel on how things are going with Paramount+, Alex Kurtzman, and Noga Landau's upcoming Star Trek: Starfleet Academy. Up until now, we've gotten an overview of what the focus of the series will be, and Kurtzman has shared more specifics on the creative mindset behind the project. And then there's the casting, which continues to impress with each announcement. When we last checked, the streaming series stars Holly Hunter as the captain and chancellor, Paul Giamatti (Billions) as the season's villain; Kerrice Brooks (My Old Ass), Bella Shepard (Wolf Pack), George Hawkins (Tell Me Everything), Karim Diané (One Of Us Is Lying) and Zoë Steiner (Significant Others) as cadets; and recurring guest star Gina Yashere (Bob Hearts Abishola) as one of the academy's instructors. So, what did SDCC 2024 have to offer?

Along with a casting reaction video above, it was announced that a number of familiar faces would be joining the upcoming series. Tig Notaro ("Discovery"), Oded Fehr ("Discovery"), Mary Wiseman ("Discovery"), and Robert Picardo ("Voyager") have joined the first season's cast. Notaro and Picardo join as series regulars, reprising their roles as Jett Reno and The Doctor. Meanwhile, Fehr and Wiseman are set as guest stars, reprising their roles as Admiral Vance and Sylvia Tilly.

Produced by CBS Studios and production currently underway, the streaming series introduces viewers to a young group of cadets who come together to pursue a common dream of hope and optimism. Under the watchful and demanding eyes of their instructors, they discover what it takes to become Starfleet officers as they navigate blossoming friendships, explosive rivalries, first loves – and a new enemy that threatens both the Academy and the Federation itself.

Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau serve as co-showrunners – with Kurtzman expected to direct the first two episodes – and will executive produce the series alongside executive producers Gaia Violo, Aaron Baiers, Jenny Lumet, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Frank Siracusa, and John Weber. The series premiere episode is written by Violo, with Star Trek: Starfleet Academy produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment – and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

