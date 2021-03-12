Stargate: SG-1 & Veteran TV Actor Cliff Simon Passes Away, Age 58

Veteran TV actor Cliff Simon best known to sci-fi fans as the villain Baal on Stargate SG-1 passed at the age of 58 following a kiteboarding accident on March 9 according to his wife, who posted on his Facebook page. In a career spanning four decades, the South African actor made various appearances on the small screen and in voice-over work. Following his debut in Egoli: Place of Gold in 1991, he had bit roles in shows like Tropical Heat in 1993 and Nash Bridges in 2000. He also landed his first film role that same year in Operation Delta Force 5: Random Fire before having his big break as the Goa'uld, Ba'al, named after the Egyptian god on Stargate SG-1 in the season five episode "Summit".

Cliff Simon: Career Retrospective

Ba'al made such an impression, Simon made 14 more appearances throughout the SG-1's 10-season run on Showtime and SyFy and was even the featured villain in the 2008 TV film Stargate: Continuum. Since the series end, the actor continued making several appearances on prime time television including 24, three NCIS series as different characters, The Americans, Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders, and Amazon's Personal Space. The actor also lent his voice to games The Order: 1886 for Sony and Konami's Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain.

"To friends, family and fans, it is with unimaginable heartbreak that I am sharing with you, that my beloved husband, Cliff Simon, passed away at 12:30pm on Tuesday March 9, 2021. He was at Topanga Beach, California and sadly passed away after a tragic kiteboarding accident. He was known to most of you on this page as the villain you loved to hate, Ba'al, from Stargate SG-1. But as he said, 'acting is what I do, it's only a part of who I am.'

And he was SO much more – a true original, an adventurer, a sailor, swimmer, dancer, actor, author. There is a gaping hole where he once stood on this earth. He was loved by too many to mention and had a great impact on so many lives. He was an amazing and much loved brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend.

He was and always will be the love of my life and there is unimaginable heartbreak.

A small saving grace to this tragedy is that he was doing one of the things he loved most and passed away on the beach near the water, which was his temple.

I know this is a shock and will hit hard but we hope you can respect our need for privacy at this time.

I will end with this verse which Cliff loved and lived his life by:

'I would rather be ashes than dust!

I would rather that my spark should burn out in a brilliant blaze than it should be stifled by dryrot.

I would rather be a super meteor, every atom of me in magnificent glow, than a sleepy and permanent planet.

The proper function of man is to live, not to exist.

I shall not waste my days in trying to prolong them.

I shall use my time.'

I ask that you please respect our family's privacy during this time."