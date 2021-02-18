NCIS: New Orleans- CBS Ending Series This May with Season 7

After seven seasons and 155 episodes, the "NCIS" will be bidding farewell to New Orleans, with the Scott Bakula-starring and executive-produced series set to end its run with the seventh season finale on May 16. EPs and showrunners Christopher Silber and Jan Nash (as well as SEAL Team writer-producer Matt Bosack) will be moving their talents to the newest spinoff NCIS: Hawaii, which is expected to get a series pick-up. Created by Gary Glasberg, NCIS: New Orleans is currently a top 20 broadcast drama in viewers, averaging 7.06 million viewers (in current ratings- reaching nearly 23 million unique viewers season-to-date. "Sad to end our love affair with this phenomenal city but so grateful for all the friends we made along the way," Bakula said. "I will miss the music. Big thank you to CBS for seven years" (Deadline Hollywood reporting).

For Silber and Nash, it's a mix of heartbreak about the series ending combined with pride in the work they accomplished over seven seasons. "It has been our sincere pleasure and honor to work on this show and with this incredible cast and crew for over 150 episodes. As disappointed as we are to see NOLA end, we couldn't be prouder of the work we've done and are grateful to the spectacular and resilient Crescent City that embraced us for seven wonderful years." Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment, also expressed appreciation for the city and the people of New Orleans. "From the start, NCIS: New Orleans was able to distinguish itself with its New Orleans authenticity, from the colors and music to the vibrancy and stories you can only find in the Big Easy. Thanks to the amazing talents of the producers, writers, cast and crew, NOLA has played a key role on our schedule. We're pleased to give it a big sendoff and that viewers will have the opportunity to say goodbye to their favorite characters as the final season wraps."