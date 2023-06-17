Posted in: MGM Television, SYFY, TV | Tagged: Brian J Smith, robert carlyle, SGU, stargate universe, syfy

Stargate Universe Stars Robert Carlyle, Brian J. Smith Open to Revival

Stargate Universe stars Robert Carlyle & Brain J. Smith discussed being open to revisiting the SYFY series, 12 years after the series ended.

Stargate Universe, otherwise known to fans as SGU, is an enigma to the franchise as the shortest-lived series lasting only 40 episodes over two seasons on SYFY from 2009-2011, nowhere near its predecessors in SG-1 enjoyed 10 seasons and its first spinoff in Atlantis lasted five. Sidewalks Entertainment spoke to two of its core cast members – Robert Carlyle, who played Dr. Nicholas Rush, and Brian J. Smith, who played Lt. Matthew Scott from Stargate Command – about the possibility of revisiting the Destiny as the finale found the crew cryogenically frozen as the ship's resources couldn't sustain them, but leaving the prodigy Eli Wallace (David Blue) to take care of the crew on the long trip (to be continued in a comic book series).

"We're still cryogenically frozen on the Destiny, on that spaceship somewhere out there in the cosmos!" Smith said. "It's kind of teed up for someone to do a movie or something where we can finish off that story. It'd be really fascinating to revisit it after all these years." "They're still up there in the sky, floating around on that ship," Carlyle added. "Whether someone takes it to bring them down to Earth again, who knows." The actor "learned to 'never say never'" but doesn't think it will happen, while Smith remained more optimistic. SGU also starred Louis Ferreira, Elyse Levesque, Alaina Huffman, and Jamil Walker Smith.

The fate of the Stargate franchise is a bit complicated, given now that Amazon owns MGM, so hope for a continuation rests with them. At the very least, original writers Jonathan Glassner and Dean Devlin, the creators of The Ark on SYFY, chimed in with their interest in continuing the franchise. "I would love to revisit Stargate," Glassner shared with Bleeding Cool. "I don't know if MGM wants me or Amazon wants me to, but I would love to. Right now, my heart, soul, and brain are completely occupied with 'The Ark.' Down the line, I'd be happy to if they want me to because they're mine." "Since Stargate was one of my children, and I've watched my child grow up with foster parents and that, you know, I'll always love my job," Devlin added. Before Amazon's purchase of MGM, SG-1 co-creator (with Glassner) Brad Wright told us, "I wrote a pilot for [MGM], and the timing could not have been worse in terms of delivery because the pandemic hit pretty much as I was typing the end."

